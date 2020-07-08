SC Stingrays head coach leaving team for college hockey job

In the end, it came down to family and a long term vision of the future.

Steve Bergin, who was named the ECHL Coach of the Year this past season, left the South Carolina Stingrays Wednesday to become an assistant hockey coach at Sacred Heart University.

“Leaving the Stingrays organization was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Bergin said. “The Stingrays were the first organization to give me an opportunity to coach. The Stingrays took a chance on me. There are so many positives to coaching and living here and that’s what made the decision so tough.

"It is never easy to move on from a place that has given you so much. I loved my time here and will never forget the people that I was able to work and develop relationships with.”

Bergin, 32, had been with the Stingrays for the past four years -- the first three as an assistant coach before taking over in 2019 as head coach -- said the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic played a role in his decision to leave the Lowcountry.

“No one knows for sure when the ECHL's season will start or if we’re going to be able to play,” Bergin said. “If this had been a normal offseason and we were going to start on time and have a normal regular season I probably wouldn’t have paused to even consider making this move.”

The lure of coaching at the collegiate level – where jobs are scare – was also a contributing factor, he said.

“This wasn’t a Sacred Heart versus South Carolina decision,” Bergin said. “I look at it more as coaching at the pro level as opposed to coaching in college. Did I want to coach in the American (Hockey) League and possibly in the NHL one day or do I eventually want to coach at a major university.

"I can see initially how people might not understand why I made the decision I made, but this is a long term decision. Not a short term decision. It’s also a different life style and one that fits better when you are starting a family.”

Bergin became the club's ninth head coach in April 2019 and guided the Stingrays to the league’s best regular-season record in his only campaign.

“It was a little bit of a surprising, but I sat down with Steve and we had a really, really long talk and I understood where he was coming from,” said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. “Steve has done a great job for the four years he’s been here. He did a great job as an assistant coach and then led us to one of the best seasons in our history last year. I’m going to miss him and I think that’s the toughest part of this whole process.”

Bergin, a native of Groton, Mass., led South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The team’s 25-road wins are tied for the second-most in a single season in ECHL history.

For decades the Stingrays have promoted from within the organization when looking for a head coach. Rick Adduono, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jared Bednar, Cail MacLean, Spencer Carbery and Ryan Warsofsky all paid their dues as assistant coaches before becoming head coaches.

Spiros Anastas was the first coach that came from outside the club when he was hired in 2018 to replace Carbery. Anastas lasted just a season before he left and was replaced by Bergin.

Ryan Blair, who served as an assistant coach this past season, is considered to be the leading candidate to replace Bergin.

“I would definitely love to be the next coach of the South Carolina Stingrays,” said Blair, who played 100 games in the ECHL from 2011-14. “It’s a first class organization and I learned pretty quickly what it means to be a Stingrays. Robbie and Steve showed me the way from day one and hopefully I can get the opportunity to continue everything that they’ve taught me.”

Concannon said he’d like to have a new coach in place as soon as possible.

“Ryan is definitely a candidate,” Concannon said. “Ryan has done a terrific job over the last season. His work ethic, the time be puts in at the rink is there. He knows the organization, he knows the expectations. He knows what we expect from a head coach on the ice and in the community. I’ve already spoken with numerous players and they have nothing but great things to say about Ryan.”

Bergin said Blair is ready to make the transition from assistant coach to head coach.

“He’s much more prepared to make the jump to head coach than I was,” Bergin said. “He’s knows the organization and he knows the expectations. His work ethic is great. He’s a high character person and the players absolutely love him and I think he’d be a good transition for them, too. I think if they hire Ryan, it’ll help attract some of those guys that were here last year to come back and sign.”