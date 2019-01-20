It started with his father on those long road trips during youth hockey season.
While the other kids were eating their post-game meals at McDonald’s or Burger King or another fast-food joint, Parker Milner’s father, Chris, would take his son for Indian or maybe some Thai food.
Parker just wanted to be like the rest of the kids and enjoy his meal at the Golden Arches.
“He would definitely try to push me outside my comfort zone,” said Parker, a goalie for the South Carolina Stingrays for the past three seasons. “We’d go on these hockey trips and he wanted me to try new things and I fought it at first. I just wanted to eat what everyone else was eating.”
With his father’s encouragement, Parker’s palette began to mature and it wasn’t long before going to a burger joint just wasn’t good enough anymore.
“It became something that my father and I did together,” said Milner, who was named the ECHL Goalie of the Year last season. “It was something cool that we did and it created a bond between us. I think that’s where my underlying passion for food comes from.”
When Milner’s not stopping pucks for the Stingrays, you can probably find him scouring the Lowcountry for the latest trendy restaurant.
“The food scene here in Charleston is so much more dynamic than people would think,” Milner said. “You have the Southern classic favorites that you’d expect. But there are some really interesting things going on and new places popping up all the time. It’s one of the reasons I was so attracted to coming to play in Charleston.”
Milner has taken his passion for food and turned it into a part-time gig when he’s off the ice. He does reviews for Eater, a food and dining website run by Vox Media. The site serves as a local restaurant guide, offering reviews as well as news about the food industry. The site covers about 25 cities in the United States.
“I used the website a lot when I’d go out and did a couple of samples reviews and submitted them when they were looking for a freelance writer for the Charleston area,” Milner said.
With his hockey schedule, Milner started slowly last year writing about one review per month. Now, it’s more like one per week.
“I think it took me a while to find my voice, but I’m getting there,” Milner said.
Milner had already earned a reputation among his teammates as the go-to guy when it came to dining out.
“If I’m going out and want to try a new place, Parker’s the first guy I’m going to call,” said Stingrays veteran forward Patrick Gaul. “He really knows his stuff and he knows all the new places.”
His reputation has spread across the ECHL. When visiting players have a night off in Charleston, they’ll often reach out to Milner to pick his brain about the best spots.
“The word is getting out around the league,” Milner said. “Guys that know me will definitely get in touch and ask for recommendations.”
And Milner takes his picks very seriously.
“I always take pride in my recommendations because I want my opinion to be trusted, so I take a lot of time to make sure I give them the best recommendation,” Milner said. “I send them back these crazy long emails, but I do that because I want them to enjoy the city like I do because it’s really a special place.”
Once a week during the season, Milner and fellow goalie Adam Morrison will hit the town to try out new restaurants in the area.
“We call it the 'Goalies Supper Club,' ” Milner said with a chuckle. “We’ll try and drag a player with us, too. Sometimes they think we spend too much money and we probably do, so we don’t get a ton of guys coming with us all the time.”
Milner, who was a business major when he helped lead Boston College to an NCAA national hockey title, said the right chef and menu make the all the difference in the world.
“That’s kind of how I pick a restaurant,” Milner said. “I know the chefs in the area and I look at what ingredients they’re using and what’s on the menu. I like just about everything you can think of. I’m not a food snob. The only foods I don’t like are mayonnaise and sour cream.”
The food mood has changed even in the three short years Milner has been in town. The latest trend Milner has noticed is all the new pizza places.
“To see how the food scene has morphed and changed over that time has been incredible,” Milner said. “There have been a ton of really cool pizza places open up recently. I like pizza; who doesn’t? But it’s not like I’ve been out there searching for the next great pizza place.
“My dad said he never thought he’d see me get so excited about pizza. I tell him it’s just not the pizza. They’re hand making the cheese and putting local meats and vegetables on it and they are elevating the experience and making it more exciting.”
Ironically, as much of a foodie as Milner has become, he rarely has time to cook for himself.
“In the summers, I get to cook more, and I enjoy cooking,” Milner said. “But I’m so busy during the season that I don’t cook very much for myself.”