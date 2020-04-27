SC Stingrays donate $45,000 to ECHL fund to help players after coronavirus halts season

The South Carolina Stingrays hockey club donated more than $45,000 to the ECHL’s players relief fund on Monday.
The Stingrays raised $15,190 though a jersey auction and principal team owner Todd Halloran then doubled the amount with an additional $30,380 donation.
The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) teamed up earlier this month to start the relief fund to help ECHL players and their families suffering financial hardship following the cancellation of the season in March because of the coronavirus.
The ECHL has raised more than $290,000 to date. The ECHL said the funds will be distributed in different intervals as requests are made by players.
"The fans really made this possible, they are the ones that led the charge and deserve most of the credit,” said Halloran. “They went out during very difficult and unsure times and with limited resources stepped up for the players around the league on behalf of a good cause. I was happy to contribute and hopefully we can make a difference.”
The ECHL canceled the 2019-20 season on March 16, which effectively made the league's more than 600 players unemployed. All players and their families will receive health insurance through June 30, however the unplanned cancellation of the season will affect certain players harder than others.
The PHPA made an initial $200,000 contribution to the fund. ECHL alum Paul Bissonnette advocated for the campaign on a recent episode of his popular Spittin' Chiclets podcast.
The Stingrays hold several jersey auctions throughout the season and usually raise between $10,000 and $20,000, which is donated to local charities. The ECHL’s collective bargaining agreement prevents ownership, fans, booster clubs and others from providing funds directly to players.
The ECHL weekly salary cap per team is around $13,000, with the average salary about $650 a week. During a normal 28-week regular-season, players make around $20,000 per year. Teams provide apartments and pay for most of the players' utilities.
ECHL players continue to pick up a regular paycheck during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. As a result, some players could have received their normal salaries until early June, plus a playoff bonus, which could be as much as $5,000 for winning the league title.
The fund will be administered by directors from both the ECHL and PHPA to ensure funds are disbursed to players accordingly.