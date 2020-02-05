SC State's Buddy Pough adds 16 football players on National Signing Day

Former Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields shouldn't be devoid of linemen to protect him or receivers to throw the ball to, thanks to the group of high school players who committed to S.C. State on National Signing Day.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs signed 16 high school seniors. They include two receivers, a running back, and multiple offensive lineman.

S.C. State addressed other needs across the roster, including defensive linemen and backs, as well as multipurpose players to spread around the field.

The signings spell good news for longtime head coach Buddy Pough, who led the Bulldogs to an 8-3 record last season.

S.C. State Signings

Jahiem Covington RB Rockingham, N. C. (Richmond Senior HS)

Rakim White WR Bluffton, S.C. (Bluffton HS)

Tyon Bigby DL Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)

Jaelyn Perry WR Dorchester, S.C. (Woodland HS)

Dajon Funderburk DL Hutto, TX (Hutto HS)

Eric Brown, Jr. OL Hartsville, S.C. (Hartsville HS)

Dyson Roberts K Sumter, S.C. (Sumter HS)

Jamare Benjamin DB Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg HS)

Jared Kirksey DL Central, S.C. (Daniel HS)

Xayvion Knox ATH Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach HS)

Zione Meadows DL Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg HS)

Aaron Smith LB Manning, S.C. (Manning HS)

Wheslen McLeod OL West Columbia, S.C. (Gray Collegiate)

Nick Taiste OL Lexington, S.C. (White Knoll HS)

Timothy Shelton DL Conway, S.C. (Conway HS)

Alfred Williams OL Rock Hill (South Pointe HS)