Corey Fields turned a lot of heads two weeks ago when the S.C. State quarterback threw seven touchdown passes in a single game.

But one person wasn't all that impressed by Fields' school-record performance.

“It doesn’t surprise me because he used to do stuff like that for us all the time,” said Marion Brown, head football coach at Baptist Hill High School.

Brown misses the days of his star quarterback wreaking havoc in the Class A playoffs, but still has a close relationship with Fields, who is a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs.

While Brown expects nothing less from Fields, his current teammates marvel at his play. And other teams in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference are forced to game plan for him.

How good is the 6-foot, 188-pound Hollywood product? S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough thinks he could lead the Bulldogs to their first postseason game in six years.

S.C. State is tied with North Carolina A&T for second place in the MEAC behind conference champion Florida A&M. Both teams are 5-2 in the conference and 7-2 overall heading into their final regular-season games on Saturday, but the Aggies own the tiebreaker because they beat the Bulldogs, 22-20, earlier this season.

An S.C. State victory this weekend at Norfolk State, coupled with a North Carolina A&T loss vs. North Carolina Central, would give the Bulldogs sole possession of second place in the conference.

The conference champion earns an invitation to the Celebration Bowl, which features the winners of the MEAC and the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 21.

If Florida A&M opts to skip the Celebration Bowl to instead compete in the FCS playoffs, then S.C. State could get the bowl invitation. If A&M plays in the bowl, S.C. State could hope for an at-large bid to the playoffs.

Pough said he likes the Bulldogs' chances of receiving an at-large bid, in part because of their 28-13 upset win against Wofford in the first game of the season.

“That was a big one for our program,” Pough said. “Anytime we can beat a Southern Conference or Big South team, it elevates our status.”

For either scenario to occur, Pough knows S.C. State must beat Norfolk State on Saturday. And to do that, they need Fields, the guy who torched Howard for 333 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

“Corey has rejuvenated us all,” Pough said. “If you have yourself a quarterback, you have a shot. And Corey has been that guy for us.”

Fields shares playing time with Tyrece Nick, a redshirt junior. Pough likes to keep defenses off balance with a dual-quarterback system.

That works just fine for Fields. On the season, he’s compiled 1,366 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes. He also ranks first in the MEAC in passing efficiency and second in the entire FCS in passing yards per completion.

“When I’m out there, I’m just thinking I need to do my job and run the offense efficiently,” he said. “As I get more comfortable, I’m seeing the field a lot better, and that’s really helping my game.”

S.C. State hasn’t been to the playoffs since its 30-20 loss to Furman on Nov. 30, 2013. The last time they played in a bowl game was 1997.

“We think we have a really good chance to get in, so we’ll see what happens,” Pough added.

If they fall short, Pough can use this season as a building block for the future. After all, his star quarterback still has three years of eligibility.