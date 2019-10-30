The nagging injury that is compromising his starting quarterback isn’t lost on Buddy Pough.

He knows that Tyrece Nick is a special talent that will be a huge part of whatever South Carolina State accomplishes this season.

But there’s a reason Pough was calmer than most coaches who are game-planning around a key injury: former Baptist Hill High School star Corey Fields.

“When you have a guy like Corey back there it kind of puts your mind at ease when you give him responsibility,” Pough said about his redshirt freshman passer.

Pough remembers recruiting Fields to SC State. He recalls watching a high school quarterback who showed extreme comfort in the pocket and also could sense when to break for a run.

So after sharing snaps with Nick for a couple games, Pough had no trepidation with handing the keys to Fields in their second game of the season.

The Bulldogs shut out Lane College in a 34-0 blowout. Fields managed the game with 172 passing yards, while the running game tallied 274 yards and three scores.

More than a month later, Fields split snaps against Florida A&M and threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns while completing 9 of 13 passes.

Over his past two games, the former Bobcat has compiled 235 passing yards and three scores with no interceptions. Both games have been wins.

“When I’m out there, I’m just thinking I need to do my job and run the offense efficiently,” Fields said. “As I get more comfortable, I’m seeing the field a lot better and that’s really helping my game.”

The Bulldogs are 5-2, including a 3-1 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. That puts them at second place in the conference with four games to go.

Fields has been a revelation this season while filling in for Nick, a redshirt junior who went to Strom Thurmond High. Heading into Saturday, Fields has totaled 707 passing yards and six scores.

The Hollywood native credits his success to his parents. The good decisions he makes with the football started with good decisions at school and at home, he said.

Pough sees the same thing. Before he can praise his young quarterback for his play, he first has to tip his cap for Fields’ decisions once he stepped on the Orangeburg campus.

In addition to good grades, Fields is part of the Student Athletic Committee at S.C. State. And he’s already assumed a leadership role in the football locker room.

“To make a long story short, we think he’s pretty good,” Pough chuckled. “He has a bright future here for us and I’m just glad we have him for three more years.”

Fields is equally excited. Being named the starting quarterback doesn’t matter to him. He’s just trying to be the best teammate he can be.

That includes befriending guys who went to Lamar High, the school that bested him in the 2017 Class A state championship.

“Yeah, they give me a hard time about it sometimes,” he said with a slight laugh. “But it’s all good.”