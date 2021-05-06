SC high schools in pursuit of titles in tennis, soccer, track, softball, baseball

Somehow, someway there will be high school state championships decided over the next three weeks as the S.C. High School League and the S.C. Independent Schools Association hand out trophies at a rapid pace.
The 2021 spring sports season has made in through COVID-19, a small consolation for not having a full season in 2020. Athletes are taking full advantage of their opportunities this year.
SCHSL boys tennis
Thanks to an appeal filed by Philip Simmons High School earlier this week, there will be a state championship in Class AA/A boys tennis this spring. SCHSL rules mandate that there must be at least 13 competing teams in order to have a state tournament. This spring, only 12 schools in the two classifications had varsity teams.
Philip Simmons, a leading contender for the state title, appealed to the S.C. Executive Committee to allow a state tournament without the normal number of required teams. The committee voted 10-0 to allow the tournament. Opening round play commenced on Thursday.
The state finals are set for May 15 in Florence and Philip Simmons is the top seed in the field.
In the other classifications, Wando and Summerville advanced to the quarterfinals (May 6) and remain in contention. Oceanside Collegiate is the top-seeded team in the AAA Lower State bracket.
SCISA soccer
State soccer champions will be decided on May 7-8 at Heathwood Hall and Cardinal Newman. Local teams still in the hunt as of Thursday included Porter-Gaud in Class AAA boys and Pinewood Prep in AAA girls. Porter-Gaud has reached the finals and will face Cardinal Newman on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cardinal-Newman. Pinewood Prep played in the semifinals against Cardinal-Newman on Thursday with the state finals match slated for Saturday at 11 a.m.
SCHSL soccer
The SCHSL state championships in soccer will be a three-day event as crowd restrictions continue to be enforced. Irmo High School will host all nine of the title games.
On May 13, the Class A boys will play at 1 p.m. The Class AA girls match is set for 4 p.m., followed by the AA boys at 7:30 p.m. Still alive in the AA playoffs are Philip Simmons’ boys and girls team. Palmetto Scholars is the only local class A school still in the chase.
On May 14, Class AAAAA takes centerstage with the girls game at 4 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. Wando and Stratford are involved in second-round games in AAAAA boys on May 7. Wando’s girls played a second-round game on May 6.
James Island’s boys and girls teams are considered among the favorites in Class AAAA and continue their quest. The AAAA finals are May May 15 with the girls set for 4 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The other games on May 15 are in Class AAA. The girls game will begin at 10 a.m., with the boys following at 1 p.m.
Oceanside Collegiate’s boys and girls remain in the title chase while the Bishop England boys continue their fight as well.
SCHSL track
The state track and field championships are split into two-days, May 21-22 at Spring Valley and Lower Richland High Schools in Columbia.
On May 21, Lower Richland will host the Class AAA boys and girls meets, while Spring Valley will host the Class AAAA boys and girls meets. Both meets begin at 5 p.m.
On May 22, Lower Richland hosts the Class AA and Class A finals and Spring Valley hosts the Class AAAAA finals. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Baseball and softball
SCISA begins its best-of-three state championship series in baseball and softball on May 10 with the final game, if necessary, scheduled for May 13.
The SCHSL playoffs for baseball and softball begin opening round play on May 15.