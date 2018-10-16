The high school sports scene picks up steam this time of year with many local teams already in the playoffs and others getting ready to start.
Already we have seen state champions in swimming crowned for both the S.C. High School League (SCHSL) and S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) over the last two weekends.
SCISA held its state tournament for girls golf in Conway last week, with Pinewood Prep finishing the two-day, 36-hole event as the state runner-up behind champion Cardinal Newman. Cardinal Newman repeated as state champion with a state record two-day total of 686. Pinewood Prep finished 97 shots off the pace.
Ashley Hall finished third (838), Palmetto Christian was fourth (851) and Porter-Gaud was fifth (857).
Leading Pinewood Prep’s effort was Kaila Correa, who posted a two-day total of 180 after shooting 85 on the second day. Anna Parker and Aubrey Merryman each shot 195 with Merryman shooting 11 strokes better in round two than she did in round one. Pinewood Prep finished the season with a 14-2 record and did not have a senior in the top four.
“This was just a tremendous effort from the girls,” Pinewood coach Greg Baechtle said. “Most of them had never played a two-day tournament and we weren’t sure what to expect, but they really stepped up. The scores were just phenomenal. I told them it was vindication for all the hard work they have put in this season and that they should be really proud of their effort.”
The state golf tournaments for SCHSL schools will be played next Monday and Tuesday.
The SCISA volleyball playoffs begin this weekend with the finals slated for next Tuesday. Porter-Gaud is seeking a ninth consecutive state championship in Class AAA.
The SCISA girls tennis tournament opened Tuesday and the finals will be Saturday in Sumter. Ashley Hall earned an automatic bye to the semifinals.
The volleyball playoffs for SCHSL schools begin Oct. 24 with the finals slated for Nov. 10. The girls tennis playoffs also begin next week with the finals on Nov. 10.
The SCISA state cross country meet will be Oct. 27, and the SCHSL finals are Nov. 3.
About the time all of the other fall sports are wrapping up, the football state playoffs will take center stage from November into early December.
Stratford’s Anderson commits to CSU
Stratford High senior running back Mario Anderson announced a verbal commitment to Charleston Southern over the weekend. Anderson has rushed for 796 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He topped 1,000 yards rushing as a junior.
Wando linebacker Justin Pelic, one of the area’s top tacklers, announced he had received an official offer from The Citadel. Pelic is currently entertaining several walk-on offers from Power 5 schools, including North Carolina and Stanford.