SC High School League 'struggling' to find venue for basketball state championships

State championship sites and spring football practice were two items on the agenda when the South Carolina High School League executive committee met Feb. 10.

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said venues for the state championship basketball games in March have yet to be secured.

“We’re struggling to find a venue for state championships,” Singleton said.

Singleton said several options are being considered, including using high school facilities at neutral sites. He said USC Aiken also is being looked at as a site. The SCHSL executive committee granted the league permission to pursue all options. The proposed end date for basketball season is Mar. 6 to avoid imposing on the spring sports season. The championship games are tentatively scheduled for Mar. 4-6.

The other major business of the meeting concerned a proposal by the league to not allow “open season” workouts for fall sports teams, as was the case last spring at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The open season traditionally allows for football and volleyball teams to hold spring workouts in May.

The league proposed June 1 as a date for all sports, though football would be prohibited from using pads. The normal May spring practice includes 10 days in pads.

Members of the executive committee spoke out against the league’s initial plan.

“If we are talking about moving forward with the next school year, that process begins in the spring,” said member Carlos Cave, athletic director at Battery Creek High School. “Are we also saying that we will deny winter and spring their open seasons next year? If not, we should allow fall to take place with the expectation that we are trying to get back to some normalcy.”

Representatives for each of the state's five athletic classifications supported returning to the normal calendar. The vote was 15-0 in favor of returning to the open season for fall sports. Cheerleading tryouts would remain in late April.

“I really wasn’t aware of the full proposal until I read it online yesterday,” Hanahan football coach Art Craig said. “It seems the league would have put out a feeler to the coaches. But, I think it’s a good thing, what they voted on. I will take what I can get.”

School districts still have the last word on when teams can practice. Such was the case during basketball season when districts closed down the season for various amounts of time, some for as many as seven weeks, while others continued to play through January.

Northwood’s Houston reaches milestone

Northwood Academy senior guard Caleb Houston scored the 1,500th point of his high school career in a 80-66 win over Hammond School on Feb. 9. Houston scored 19 points in the win.

Houston, a four-year varsity starter at Northwood, became only the second player in school history to reach 1,500 points. Houston also is a three-year member of the TMP travel program.