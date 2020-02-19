SC High School League's denial of Burke appeal 'frustrating' for Charleston school

Burke High School's appeal to move from Class AA to Class A for athletics in 2020-22 was denied Wednesday by the appellate panel of the S.C. High School League.

Burke's request, presented by athletic director and basketball coach Deon Richardson, was denied by a vote of 3-2 by the panel in Columbia.

The High School League's realignment plan for 2020-22 kept the downtown Charleston school in Class AA, but reshuffled Region 6 to include such far-flung schools as Hardeeville-Ridgeland, Timberland, Woodland, Lake Marion and Philip Simmons.

Burke had requested to move down to Class A in Region 7 with closer schools such as Charleston Charter, Military Magnet, St. John's and Baptist Hill. Burke's request had been denied twice before reaching the appellate panel.

"We're going to have go figure it out," Richardson said after the decision. "We'll have to figure out how not to expend so much money, how to keep the community involved and how to make sure our kids don't miss a whole lot of instructional time due to travel."

According to Richardson, Burke has about 325 students, about the same as schools reclassified as Class A such as Whale Branch and East Clarendon.

"It's frustrating because I don't understand the logic behind us passing all these schools in Charleston County to get to schools that are farther away," he said. "We had support from the schools in (Class A) to come down, and support from the region we are aligned with to let us out as well."

Burke was a Class A school from 2014 to 2016, when it won the state championship in boys basketball in 2015. Burke won another state title in 2017 after moving up to Class AA.

Richardson said he hoped to return to region rivalries with schools such as St. John's and Baptist Hill.

"We were trying to get back to a Charleston County region and get back to some of those rivalry games," he said. "We had a lot of fan support for both schools when we played them, family ties with both schools that made it a lot of fun."