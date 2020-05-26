SC High School League asks for dismissal of lawsuit by Bishop England, Oceanside Collegiate

The S.C. High School League is asking for dismissal of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by Charleston-area schools Bishop England High School and Oceanside Collegiate Academy, among others.

The suit, filed May 18 by 12 private and charter schools in South Carolina, alleges that recent rules changes adopted by the High School League "penalize their student athletes and restrict parents from fully exercising their legally protected right to school choice," according to a statement by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, also a plaintiff in the suit.

The lawsuit, filed in Greenville County, seeks an injunction against the High School League to prevent the league from enforcing the new rules.

At issue in the lawsuit are amendments passed by the SCHSL’s legislative assembly in March addressing the athletic eligibility of incoming students at private schools (such as Bishop England) and public charter schools (such as Oceanside Collegiate). Of the League’s 206 member high schools, 21 are public charter schools and four are private schools.

A motion filed by attorneys for the High School League on May 22 seeks dismissal of the suit for three different reasons: Lack of standing, improper venue and failure to "state facts sufficient to constitute a case of action."

The motion states that the "plaintiffs lack standing to bring this action," and that "No statute confers standing upon the plaintiffs." The motion also alleges that Greenville County is not the proper venue to sue the High School League, which has its offices in Columbia.

And finally, the motion says, "the plaintiffs failed to even allege the elements necessary for injunctive relief."

The filing states that, "the plaintiffs failed to allege an injury in fact — an invasion of a clear legal right — that is concrete and particularized, actual or imminent, and not merely conjectural or hypothetical."

Under the High School League's new rules, most students who transfer from “traditional” boundary schools to non-traditional charter and private schools would have to sit out a year before they would be eligible to play for any athletic team.

At the legislative assembly in March, Rock Hill High School principal Ozzie Ahl introduced the transfer amendments that were approved by the league’s athletic directors.

“We wanted to even the playing field,” Rock Hill athletic director Bill Warren said at the time. “It makes all schools, public, public-charter and private schools play under the same rules. They can draw students from the same attendance zones that are established by where their building sits. We felt like these changes will help balance the competitive advantage that some of the charter schools and private schools have had in the past.”

Three years ago, the High School League passed a “ninth-grade entry rule” that allowed students to transfer into any high school in the state by the ninth grade and be immediately eligible athletically — even if the student lived outside that school’s attendance zone. For example, a student in North Charleston High School’s attendance zone could play for West Ashley that same year if the student transferred in by the ninth grade.

Under the new rules, that same student would have to sit out a full calendar year before being eligible to participate in any sports program, even junior varsity teams.

Another rule the assembly approved requires students who transfer from public schools to a charter or private school within the same district to sit out a year of athletics. In the past, students from Oceanside and Wando, because they were in the same attendance zone and were under the same superintendent, could transfer without penalty.