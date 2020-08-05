SC High School League again pushes back start of football season

The start date for high school football in South Carolina has been pushed back again as the High School League tries to navigate holding fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCHSL's executive committee voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt a plan that pushes the start of football practice back to Sept. 8 (from Aug. 17), and the date of the first games to Sept. 25 (from Sept. 11).

The new football plan calls for a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.

Commissioner Jerome Singleton said the new plan provides flexibility and fits in with the start of school across the state.

The fall sports of girls golf, swim and girls tennis can begin competition on Aug. 31; cross country and volleyball start play on Sept. 7; and competitive cheer can hold competitions beginning Oct. 13.

"Our schools are opening and many of them have decided to push back the dates that is going to happen," Singleton said. "It allows our schools to ease their way into it, and kind of mirrors the way some of them will go back to instruction — first virtually, then a hybrid, and then face-to-face. It ties in with their process."

The executive committee's vote came after Lexington School District One officials dropped an appeal of their previously rejected plan that would have moved football season to the spring. That plan was set to be heard by an appellate panel next week.

For football, players can wear helmets as part of their conditioning workouts as of Aug. 17. First practices are set for Sept. 8, with full pads allowed on Sept. 10 and first scrimmages on Sept. 12. Teams are allowed two scrimmages, and one jamboree can be substituted for a scrimmage.

All football players must go through two days in helmets, two days in shoulder pads and one day in full gear before participating in a scrimmage, jamboree or game.

Dorchester District 2 and Charleston County schools have suspended summer workouts; Berkeley County schools continue to hold workouts.

Singleton said at least seven weeks are needed for each region to play a full region schedule, and the playoffs will be reduced to four rounds. Teams that don't make the playoffs can schedule an extra game, to be played by Nov. 20.

The latest football season can start and still fit in a playoff and championship game is Oct. 2, he said.

The SCHSL will form a task force to present a proposal to the state Dept. of Commerce regarding the number of spectators allowed at games. Gov. Henry McMaster's current order allows for a maximum of 250 spectators at sporting events.

The executive committee also ruled that no penalties will be levied for schools that cancel contests or seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, and that the High School League may delay fall sports with approval of the executive committee.

Singelton stressed that once the season starts, whether or not to continue is a local decision for districts and schools.

"Each school can determine, no matter what the league has in place, that they will not or cannot play," he said. "There's no penalty for that."

Fall Sports Dates

Girls Golf: Aug. 17 first practice; Aug. 24 first scrimmage; Aug. 31 first contest; Oct. 19 playoffs/qualifiers; Oct. 26-27 finals.

Swim: Aug. 17 first practice; Aug. 24 first scrimmage; Aug. 31 first contest; Oct. 10 and 12, finals.

Girls tennis: Aug. 17 first practice; Aug. 24 first scrimmage; Aug. 13 first contest; Oct. 19, playoffs/qualifiers; Oct. 31 finals

Cross country: Aug. 24 first practice; Aug. 31 first scrimmage; Sept. 7 first contest; Oct. 30-31 qualifiers; Nov. 6-7, finals.

Volleyball: Aug. 24 first practice; Aug. 31 first scrimmage; Sept. 7 first contest; Oct. 27 playoffs; Nov. 4-7 finals.

Competitive cheer: Sept. 8 first practice; Sept. 14 first scrimmage; Oct. 13 first contest; Dec. 7-12 playoffs/qualifiers; Dec. 15-19 finals.