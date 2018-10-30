Several cross country runners from the Lowcountry will be strong contenders for titles Saturday when the S.C. High School League state championships are held at the Sandhills course in Columbia.
Last week, the James Island boys and girls teams won Class AAAAA Lower State championships and will compete for state titles. This past weekend, the Bishop England’s boys team won the Class AAA Lower State qualifier. Noah Ward of Philip Simmons won the AA/A boys state qualifier.
James Island’s Dolan Owens won the Class AAAAA Lower State race while teammate Darren Frasier finished second. Fort Dorchester’s Dawson Wright and Wyatt Hall were third and fourth, respectively, with Wando’s Daniel Munoz finishing fifth.
Wando was second in the team standings, followed by Fort Dorchester and Summerville.
In the Class AAAAA girls race, seventh-grader Hannah Vroon of James Island won top honors, followed by teammates Ryann Thompson and Amelia Carson in the top three. Wando’s Lily Heinold finished fourth and Stratford’s Alyssa Davis was fifth.
James Island’s 30 points was tops in the team standings, followed by Summerville, Wando, Fort Dorchester and Stratford. All of those teams qualified for the state finals, along with Cane Bay.
Sam Boykin led Bishop England’s effort in the Class AAA Lower State qualifier, finishing first overall. Teammates Logan Desciak, Aidan Richter and Colin Costello were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Academic Magnet was fourth in the team standings with its top runner, Colin Baker, not running in the qualifier. Baker will compete in the state meet as the Region 7-AAA champion.
Hanahan was the top local finisher in the girls AAA qualifier, finishing third. Academic Magnet was fourth and Bishop England was sixth.
Kate Kuisel of Academic Magnet was the top local finisher in sixth-place. Mary Wallace Rainero and Annika Deveau of Bishop England finished eighth and ninth, with Hanahan’s Kylie Futrell finishing 10th.
In the AA/A qualifier, Zane Jackson of Palmetto Scholars qualified with a third-place finish. In the girls race, Hailey Meyers of Philip Simmons finished third.
Volleyball all-state, all-stars
The S.C. Association of Women’s Sports released its all-state volleyball list and the rosters for the upcoming all-star event on Nov. 17 at Erskine College.
Local all-state selections in Class AAAAA include Grae Gosnell, Maddie Boylston and Sarah Missroon of Wando; Amani McArthur of Ashley Ridge and Chelsey Blume of Summerville.
Bishop England’s Kelsey Stieby and Madeline White were Class AAA all-state picks. In Class AA, local selections include AuYana Carson of Woodland, Olivia Yarbrough and Sophie Meredith of Oceanside Collegiate, and Emma Gregory of Philip Simmons.
Cross High’s Taia Garris was the area’s lone selection in Class A.
McArthur, Blume, Missroon and Boylston will play in the all-star game as part of the AAAAA/AAAA South all-stars.
Carson, White and Stieby will play for the AAA/AA/A South team, along with Sera Cole and Rion Brown of Academic Magnet, and Sierra Wolter of Oceanside Collegiate. Philip Simmons coach Jay Watterworth is the head coach of the squad.
SCISA state football playoffs
Five local football teams earned spots in the SCISA state playoffs, which begin Friday and conclude with state title games on Nov. 16-17.
In Class AAA, First Baptist will host Ben Lippen on Friday while Porter-Gaud hosts Heathwood Hall. Should both local schools win Friday, they would meet for a second time this season in the semifinals. First Baptist beat Porter-Gaud, 38-16, last week to secure the No. 2 seed in the bracket. Defending state champion Hammond is the top seed in Class AAA.
Colleton Prep will play at Carolina Academy in the Class A playoffs.
In the eight-man playoffs, St. John’s Christian is at Clarendon Hall on Friday while Palmetto Christian travels to Jefferson Davis Academy in Barnwell.