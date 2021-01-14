SC high school basketball teams face more COVID uncertainty

The remaining schedule of the high school basketball season remains in jeopardy as school districts across South Carolina grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Dorchester District 2, which includes Fort Dorchester, Summerville and Ashley Ridge high schools, decided this week to extend virtual learning through Jan. 29. The decision means no athletic events for the remainder of the month.

Berkeley County has not suspended athletic activities and Charleston County is set to resume competition next week. A tentative schedule of contests in wrestling and basketball for Region 7-AAAAA and 8-AAAAA was constructed prior to the Dorchester District 2 announcement. Region play for the foreseeable future is in limbo because the regions have schools in different districts.

The S.C. High School League’s executive committee met on Wednesday to discuss proposed plans for winter sports playoffs and championships.

The state wrestling playoffs will begin on Feb. 13 and conclude with the state finals on Feb. 20 at Dreher High School.

The basketball season was not extended and two teams from each region will qualify for the playoffs. The first-round of the state tournament will be played over three dates (Feb. 20-23). The finals will also be over three days beginning on Mar. 4. The site for the finals has yet to be determined.