SC high school basketball coaches name top senior players to watch this season

With fall sports coming to a close, the high school basketball season is underway with several preseason tournaments scattered around the state.
The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association recently unveiled its preseason polls and list of top senior players in each of the state’s five classifications. Several area teams and athletes made the final cut or the initial lists.
In Class AAAAA, the Goose Creek boys begin the season as the seventh-ranked team in the state. Summerville is ranked fourth and Wando is ranked 10th in the girls preseason poll. Stall’s Janae Whaley and Ashley Ridge’s Vanessa Blake were selected as two of the state’s top five senior players in Class AAAAA.
James Island is ranked fifth in the Class AAAA boys rankings. Guards Bailey Wiseman and Cohen Gaskins were listed as top five senior players. Both have committed to Converse College.
In Class AAA boys, Oceanside Collegiate is ranked second and Bishop England is ranked sixth. Bishop England center Daniel Brooks is rated as a top five senior player.
Bishop England’s girls team is ranked seventh and guard Jaiha Williams is a top five senior player to watch.
Burke enters the season as the fifth-ranked team in the Class AA boys list. Defending state champion North Charleston is ranked fourth in the AA girls and Woodland is ranked fifth, Philip Simmons is ranked sixth in AA girls. All three teams compete in Region 6-AA.
Military Magnet is ranked fifth in the Class A boys rankings while the girls team is ranked as the preseason No. 1 team. Military Magnet’s girls are the defending Lower State champions. Cross is ranked eighth in Class A girls.
Region 7-AAAAA football honors
Goose Creek junior running back Demetri Simmons is the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, as voted on by region coaches. Simmons rushed for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns on 218 carries for the Gators.
Stratford head coach Dennie McDaniel was tabbed the region’s coach of the year after guiding the Knights to a third-place finish.
Other all-region selections from Goose Creek include offensive linemen Jayden Johnson and RaShaun Smith; receiver James Levine; defensive back Melvin Ravenel; and linebackers Quinn Tolbert and Damarrion Richardson.
Berkeley all-region picks include quarterback Trey Minor; linebackers Jorden Miller and Jayvion Snow; receiver Solomon Butler; defensive end Jayden Broughton, and cornerback Myles Walker.
From Stratford, all-region selections are quarterback Josh Davis, receiver Demarious Anderson, offensive lineman Thomas Blackmon, linebacker Mason Lord and defensive back Justin Jordan,
Wando’s all-region selections are quarterback Braden Pritchard, receiver Peter Varzdel, linebacker Colin Bryant, and defensive back Malachi Anderson.
Rounding out the all-region team from Cane Bay are running back Leon Staley, defensive lineman Deondre Smith and linebacker Sean Price.
All-Lowcountry nominations
We are now accepting nominations for the 2020 All-Lowcountry teams in football and volleyball. Coaches are encouraged to send nominations to shelto66@hotmail.com.
Nominations should include player's name, class, position and supporting statistical information. Deadline to receive nominations is Dec. 7. The All-Lowcountry teams are released during the week of Christmas. Teams in swimming, cross country and tennis are determined through the state individual meets in those sports.
High school football playoffs
(Friday's state semifinals)
Class AAAAA
T.L. Hanna at Northwestern
Sumter at Dutch Fork
Class AAAA
Catawba Ridge at A.C. Flora
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach
Class AAA
Wren at Daniel
Gilbert at Camden
Class AA
Gray Collegiate at Abbeville
Andrews at Marion
Class A
Lamar at Southside Christian
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View