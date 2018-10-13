Junior golfers from South Carolina will face a team from Scotland on Sunday and Monday in the inaugural Watson Cup that will be played at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course and Cassique Course.
The event is modeled after the Walker Cup, an amateur event contested between the U.S., Great Britain and Ireland since 1922, and played in honor of five-time British Open champion Tom Watson. It will be played every two years with the 2020 Watson Cup played in Scotland.
The format for Sunday's opening matches, which start at 1 p.m., will be four-ball and played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, site of the 1991 Ryder Cup as well as the 2012 PGA Championship. Monday's matches will be singles and played at Kiawah Island Club's Tom Watson-designed Cassique course, starting at 8:25 a.m.
S.C. Junior Golf Association senior director Justin Fleming credited SCJGA chairman Ben Ziegler of Florence with making the Watson Cup a memorable event that will grow in popularity.
"Ben Ziegler went overseas with his son a few years ago and met the director for the East Lothian (Scotland) Junior Golf League and they came up with this on their own. Ben has put together a good committee and they've raised a lot of money and put a lot of effort into this," Fleming said.
"The kids are going to walk away and not know what happened. This is first class. Under Armour has been a huge part. The kids are getting outfitted with everything from golf shirts to golf shoes to shorts, rain gear, everything."
The top four finishers from the Tommy Cuthbert All Stars and top four from the Thomas D. Todd All Stars tournaments qualified for the South Carolina team.
Team members include Rye Tifft and Nicholas Velasquez, both of Mount Pleasant, along with Gene Zeigler of Florence (ranked No. 3 in the Heritage Classic Foundation's junior standings), Pake June of Florence, Daniel Brasington of Woodruff, Zander Briggs of Simpsonville, Logan Hawkins of Williamston and Jonathan Brennan of Taylors.
Jack Lewis is serving as team captain, with Charlie Rymer and Paul Woodbury serving as vice captains.
Brown falls in Senior Women's Am
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant made it into the match play portion of the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur played at Vero Beach, Fla., before losing in the second round. Brown defeated Martha Leach of Hebron, Ky., 3 and 2, in the Round of 64 but fell to a strong performance by Susan Kohn of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 7 and 6, in the Round of 32.
Brown, by the way, has a healthy lead in the Women's South Carolina Golf Association's Senior Player of the Year standings, 312 points ahead of second-place Betty Armbruster of Spartanburg. Brown has won the award the two previous years.
CGA Super Seniors Four-Ball
Paul Simson and Don Detweiler of Raleigh, N.C., posted an 11-under-par score of 139 and earned a two-stroke victory over Frank Ford of Charleston and Jim Burgess in the Carolinas Super Senior Four-Ball Championship played at Camden Country Club.
Coming up
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
• Oct. 28: 2018 Cuthbert Classic Golf Tournament honoring June and Tommy Cuthbert, Summerville Country Club, proceeds benefit the Tommy Cuthbert Memorial Scholarship Fund sponsored by the Dorchester Free School Board, call 843-873-2210.
• Nov. 3: Legend Oaks Gives Back golf tournament to benefit Meals on Wheels of Summerville, contact Legend Oaks Club at 843-821-4077.
• Nov. 12: Seabrook Island Club and Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club seventh annual Veteran's Day golf outing to benefit Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, entry fee for Seabrook Island Club members is $70 plus cart fee; for non-club members entry fee is $120. $50 of the entry fee will be set aside as a charitable contribution to Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, register by calling 843-768-2529 or email golf@discoverseabrook.com.
Aces
Andy Burch, Sept. 30, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 165 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Steve Borders, Joe Carew, Ralph Roles.
Bob Miles, Sept. 30, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 141 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Josh Sapolich, J.B. Belicka, Doug Buchan.
Billy Swails Jr., Oct. 3, Patriots Point Links, No. 14, 180 yards, 4-iron. Witnesses: Ed Matalik, Darren Fries, Casey Fries.
Mike Gallagher, Oct. 4, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 145 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Tim Ryan, Terry Hilts.
Olivia Antonetti, Oct. 6, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 98 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: Mark Antonetti.
Jim Moore, Oct. 8, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 4, 130 yards, 11-wood. Witnesses: Ruth York, Joe Regan, Debbie Disher.
Dallas Johnson, Oct. 9, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 120 yards, 9-iron.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.