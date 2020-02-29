SC golfers Andrew Novak, Tommy Gainey closing in on PGA Tour spots for 2021

Two South Carolina golfers have already notched victories this season on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit and are in good position to earn spots on next season's PGA Tour.

Andrew Novak, the former Academic Magnet High School standout from Mount Pleasant who played his college golf at Wofford, won the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida on Feb. 16. Bishopville native Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey won the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January.

A single win doesn't guarantee advancement to the PGA Tour, but it certainly puts a player in the running. The Top 25 at the end of the season, based on points, earn PGA Tour playing privileges for the following season. A win is worth 500 points, and it took 761 points to advance in 2019. With more than 20 tournaments left before the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in late August, Novak and Gainey need only a few more good finishes to assure advancement.

Novak currently has 630 points. In addition to the win, he also finished tied for ninth in Bogota, Colombia, and tied for 13th at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. A fourth-place finish (worth 135 points), two top-10 finishes (75 points each) or four top-25 finishes (35.5 points apiece) would get him to the 2019 benchmark.

Gainey, who won the 2012 PGA Tour's McGladrey Classic, has played only two events but ranks sixth with 500 points.

The Korn Ferry Tour website has an interesting "Five Facts" featuring Novak. Among the facts are that Novak appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays when he sank a 100-foot putt while competing in the 2016 NCAA Regionals.

Stono Ferry Open Challenge

Jackson McGowen won the men's division and Ande Savana took the women's division in the Stono Ferry Golf Academy Open Challenge. The event used the Operation 36 format over a three-day period with golfers required to score 36 or better from Division 1 (25 yards) and 2 (50 yards) in order to advance to the final day where golfers competed from Division 5 (200 yards) where they needed to score 36 to make it to Division 6 (full tee box), with the lowest score in Division 6 winning.

Coming up

• March 7-8: 4-Ball at the Lake, Players Course at Wyboo-Santee Cooper Country Club, entry deadline 5 p.m. Feb. 28, $160 per player, open to two-man teams who are S.C. residents, field limited to 60 teams, call 803-478-2500.

• March 11: College of Charleston 250th Anniversary Golf Outing, Golf Club at Briar's Creek, $2,000 per foursome or $500 individual, visit cofc250golf.com.

• March 28: West Ashley Wildcat Classic, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, $65 per player, email Tricia Porter wawildcatclassic@gmail.com.

• March 30: 2020 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

• May 5: Charleston RiverDogs charity golf tournament to benefit MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $650 per team or $175 per individual, contact Lisa Dingman at ldingman@riverdogs.com or Kayli Varner at kvarner@riverdogs.com.

• May 18: 11th annual East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, call 843-881-2600 ext. 201.

Aces

Rick Lyons, Feb. 14, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 156 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Rusty Woodall, Marion Phillips, Jay Tucker.

Paul Perocchi, Feb. 17, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 145 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Robert Zimpfer, Randy Jones.

Christian Gianoni, Feb. 22, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 6, 273 yards (par-4), driver. Witnesses: Jim Webb, John Webb, Nick Brunner.

Judy Matuny, Feb. 23, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 2, 104 yards, 7-wood. Witness: Morton Matuny.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.