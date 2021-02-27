The South Carolina Golf Association has introduced the MySCGA app for golfers, available for users of both iOS and Android devices. The free app can be downloaded at both Google Play and the Apple app stores.

Golfers using MySCGA can load their GHIN (Golf Handicap and Information Network) number to post scores and view stats. The app also features an Events tab to enter tournaments or view a schedule as well as other information. There is a News section along with a tab that features a member club directory, Palmetto Golfer Magazine, the Rules of Golf, the S.C. Junior Golf Association and S.C. Junior Golf Foundation and more.

City Four-Ball has wait list

Entries have been filled and there is a wait list for golfers wanting to participate in this year's Charleston City Four-Ball Championship.

The tournament, a 36-hole, four-ball stroke play championship, was not played in 2020 because of course renovations at Charleston Municipal. Matt Wood and Jeff Sullivan won the 2019 title, shooting 64-68—132. The senior champions were Mike Mazza and Warren Peper with 64-67—131.

Coming up

• May 3: East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, $150 per player, visit eastcooperhabitat.org/news-events/events.html.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Rich Hagen, Feb. 4, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 144 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Rob Jones, John Centurino, Jeremy Goodman.

Ashton Phillips, Feb. 6, Mid Pines-Southern Pines, N.C., No. 13, 185 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Scott Caine, Will Cox, Duncan Bryan.

Mark Eckels, Feb. 10, Summerville Country Club, No. 2, 135 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: George Maes, Bob Ghirlanda.

Robert Arancio, Feb. 21, Links Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 12, 170 yards, 5-iron. Witness: Warren Swindlehurst.

Christof Buys, Feb. 22, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 152 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Al Forsythe, Jim Bozard.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.