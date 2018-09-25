COLUMBIA — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin denied a Tuesday report saying that freshman Jermaine Couisnard was academically ineligible for the season.
“Whoever is willing to report about someone’s academic standing is irresponsible and opening themselves up for a lawsuit,” Martin told The Post and Courier. “I will never publicly comment on someone’s academic standing unless they were ineligible. We are not there with him.
“He is in school and practicing. There is still an academic situation that is being dealt with.”
The Gamecocks began official team practice for the season Tuesday and a source confirmed that Couisnard was there and playing well. The report, citing an anonymous source, said that Couisnard was cleared to practice but would be ineligible for the season.
Martin and another source close to the situation denied that Tuesday night.
Couisnard, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from East Chicago, Ind., is a high-scoring guard that began to pick up a lot of recruiting heat late in his high school career. A graduate of East Chicago Central, Couisnard told The Chicago Tribune in January that he was heading to Montverde (Fla.) Academy to improve his test scores and study habits.
Couisnard told the Tribune he averaged 24 points, four assists and six rebounds per game at Montverde.
He is part of an eight-man class of newcomers for the Gamecocks, who are entering Martin’s seventh year. Another newcomer, Jair Bolden, is ineligible after transferring from George Washington.