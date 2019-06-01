fansA.JPG
Fans watch from hole 8 during the 3rd round of the 74th U.S. Women's Open Championship into day three held at the Country Club of Charleston Saturday, June 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Saturday at the U.S. Women's Open

Toughest hole

You guessed it — No. 11.

For the third straight day, the Country Club of Charleston's most famous hole bedeviled golfers, with an average score 3.38 (on a 189-yard par 3).

The hole gave up 10 birdies, with as many bogeys and double-bogeys (30) as pars.

Par of the day may have gone to Azahara Munoz, whose tee shot hit a sprinkler head and bounded 24 yards behind the green, beyond the 12th tee. She somehow chipped to seven feet and made the putt.

Shot of the day

Celine Boutier's round might have come apart after she stubbed a chip at No. 16, then blasted her next chip 20 feet beyond the hole. But she drained the long bogey putt, limiting the damage and keeping her in Sunday's final pairing at 7-under.

Shot of the day, part 2

Lexi Thompson was at 3-under for the tournament and idling when she arrived at the 518-yard, par-5 15th hole. Thompson belted a 261-yard drive, launched a 3-wood 251 yards to 30 feet, then sank the eagle putt to get to 5-under.

A follow-up birdie at 16 got her to 6-under.

Driver off the deck

Jessica Korda hit a driver off from 267 yards out on the par-5 9th, the ball rolling to within 9 feet. She made the putt for an eagle to get to 4-under, where she finished the day.

Overheard

"It was incredible. There were so many people out there today. It's great to see. I didn't realize I was that much of a fan favorite ... I feed off that. It makes the sport, honestly. The fans make the sport. That's why I love the game."

-- Lexi Thompson on the crowds at the Country Club of Charleston.

