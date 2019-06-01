Saturday at the U.S. Women's Open
Toughest hole
You guessed it — No. 11.
For the third straight day, the Country Club of Charleston's most famous hole bedeviled golfers, with an average score 3.38 (on a 189-yard par 3).
The hole gave up 10 birdies, with as many bogeys and double-bogeys (30) as pars.
Par of the day may have gone to Azahara Munoz, whose tee shot hit a sprinkler head and bounded 24 yards behind the green, beyond the 12th tee. She somehow chipped to seven feet and made the putt.
Shot of the day
Celine Boutier's round might have come apart after she stubbed a chip at No. 16, then blasted her next chip 20 feet beyond the hole. But she drained the long bogey putt, limiting the damage and keeping her in Sunday's final pairing at 7-under.
Shot of the day, part 2
Lexi Thompson was at 3-under for the tournament and idling when she arrived at the 518-yard, par-5 15th hole. Thompson belted a 261-yard drive, launched a 3-wood 251 yards to 30 feet, then sank the eagle putt to get to 5-under.
A follow-up birdie at 16 got her to 6-under.
.@Lexi understands what moving day is all about! #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/7HFKSOKQLR— USGA (@USGA) June 1, 2019
Driver off the deck
Jessica Korda hit a driver off from 267 yards out on the par-5 9th, the ball rolling to within 9 feet. She made the putt for an eagle to get to 4-under, where she finished the day.
Overheard
"It was incredible. There were so many people out there today. It's great to see. I didn't realize I was that much of a fan favorite ... I feed off that. It makes the sport, honestly. The fans make the sport. That's why I love the game."
-- Lexi Thompson on the crowds at the Country Club of Charleston.