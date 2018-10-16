Sapakoff: Tom Yawkey, racism and a better South Carolina spin on Red Sox history
Almost everyone in the sellout crowd at Fenway Park stood Sunday night as Jackie Bradley Jr. approached the plate.
“J-B-J!” they chanted before the former South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder came to bat with the bases loaded against Houston’s Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. “J-B-J!”
The chant — and the roar when Bradley delivered a three-run double that put Boston ahead to stay — could be heard outside the ballpark on Yawkey Way.
Or what used to be Yawkey Way.
Red Sox owner John Henry saw to it in April that the two-block road was changed back to its original Jersey Street name. The franchise turned its back on former team owner and longtime South Carolina resident Tom Yawkey, well known for great philanthropy and baseball bigotry.
Yawkey’s legacy is the subject of much debate. He and his late wife Jean Yawkey gave many millions to fund urban school and college projects in Boston (the Boston College football building is the Yawkey Athletics Center). He was one of the largest land donors in South Carolina history. A 20,000-acre gift of shoreline property in Georgetown County to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is home to the wonderfully preserved Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center.
But this much is certain:
• Tom Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 until his death in 1976.
• Jean Yawkey took over as majority owner from 1976 until she died in 1993.
• The Red Sox were the last big league team to have a black player and Pumpsie Green joined the roster 12 seasons after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
• According to Howard Bryant’s book (“Shut Out”) about the history of Red Sox racial controversies, there were no African-Americans selling hot dogs or beer at Fenway Park until 1959.
• The Red Sox didn’t sign a single African-American free agent during the 1980s.
• And the roars for Jackie Bradley Jr. are part of a fresher, much better South Carolina spin on Red Sox history.
No 'Curse of the Bambino'
Tom Yawkey was 30 when he inherited a fortune, including timber and other land in Georgetown County. He was born in Detroit, raised in midtown Manhattan, educated at Yale.
Yawkey spent winters in his beloved South Carolina. He was in Georgetown when he decided to buy the Red Sox in 1933. He married New York fashion model Jean Hollander, his second wife, in Georgetown in 1944.
For decades, Yawkey was linked to “The Curse of the Bambino” and no World Series titles for the Red Sox after budding superstar Babe Ruth was traded to the Yankees in 1919. The drought lasted as long as the Yawkey family owned the team.
Heartbreaking for fans?
Yes.
Curse?
No.
It was more of Yawkey’s refusal to sign good African-American players to build around the likes of Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski.
Robinson worked out for the Red Sox in 1945 before signing with the Dodgers.
Yawkey had a chance to sign Willie Mays in 1949 and passed.
It should be noted that few major league teams except the Dodgers, Giants and Bill Veeck’s Cleveland Indians have much diversity to brag about before 1960.
But finish last on an integration list and you’re a target, forever.
That the state of South Carolina gets mentioned with every Yawkey-as-racist reference is misleading.
“Everybody perceived (Yawkey) as being a Southerner,” former Red Sox CEO John Harrington told the Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy in 1997. “They used to call him — very unfairly — a plantation owner. That wasn’t true at all. He had very much a Northern mentality.”
Jim Rice, Mookie Wilson
But there is hardball irony in the tale of Red Sox race relations as told through African-American players with South Carolina ties.
The Red Sox made it to the 1975 World Series a year before Yawkey died. They had to play without Anderson’s Jim Rice, a Hall of Famer out with a broken hand, and lost a classic seven-game series to Cincinnati.
The ultimate “cursed” Red Sox moment came in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, a seven-game loss to the Mets. The little roller that went through Bill Buckner’s legs was hit by Mookie Wilson, a Bamberg native who played for the Gamecocks.
When the Red Sox finally won their first World Series since 1918, the 2004 team included Columbia’s Pokey Reese.
This week it’s big at-bats for Jackie Bradley Jr., Most Outstanding Player of the 2010 College World Series, the first of South Carolina’s back-to-back titles.
“JBJ was the consummate teammate from Day 1,” said Ray Tanner, the South Carolina athletic director and former head baseball coach. “He approached the game like a veteran professional even as a youngster and that had a great influence on our players. He was always even-keel, as he was when he hit that double (Sunday night) off the Green Monster.”
The Yawkey Foundations, of course, were not happy with the Red Sox push to banish the Yawkey name from Fenway Park history.
“This is a sad day for all of us,” the official statement read in April. “Tom Yawkey deserved to have his name live on at Fenway Park. We have always acknowledged that it is regrettable that the Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball team to integrate (racially) … But we also believe that consideration of the whole story of the team’s efforts to integrate and the full picture of Tom Yawkey's life more than justified keeping the (street) name.”
Tom and Jean Yawkey gave 11 acres on Black Mingo Creek near Georgetown for the Tara Hall Home for Boys, still in operation. Jean Yawkey used to send Tara Hall boys to Atlanta Braves playoff games.
The Yawkey Wildlife Center offers a four-hour tour, which includes a visit to a lodge where baseball photos are on display.
It would be great to add a poster-sized shot of Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrating a fourth World Series championship since the Yawkey ownership era ended.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff