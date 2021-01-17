Rob Concannon’s 9-year-old twins tease him about attending the College of Charleston. His daughter Ella Loraine was there on campus, smiling, when Concannon got his student ID.

His son John Robert can’t wait for the 2022 graduation ceremony.

Concannon, a 50-year-old president of minor league hockey’s South Carolina Stingrays, teases right back.

“Do you care,” Concannon asked the children recently, “if dad lives in the dorm next semester?”

Concannon is having a blast and learning a lot in the College of Charleston’s Bachelor of Professional Studies program as he follows through on a college degree dream deferred when he quit school to turn pro more than 25 years ago.

The BPS program, part of the College of Charleston’s School of Business, is ideal for mid-career professionals such as Concannon, a popular former Stingrays player in his 11th year as team president.

“It’s kind of reversed,” Concannon said of his fresh organizational management training. “Instead of going to school and learning everything and then applying it in the real world, I’m in the real world learning about ways to improve as a leader.”

Will Ferrell, pranks

Surely, friends and former teammates who know Concannon well are waiting for the film version.

Starring someone famous as the personable, fun-loving hockey guy sometimes known as “Coo Coo” during his playing days. Something like Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 “Back to School” role or “Old School” (2003) featuring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson making new friends on campus.

Such a vision is no stretch for a reporter whose introduction to Concannon came while chronicling the day-to-day life of a hockey team on the road. Concannon during a team meal carefully crawled beneath two tables to reach the reporter’s feet, where he applied a lit match to shoe laces for a classic hot foot. Much to the delight of laughing teammates.

These days, Concannon spends more time at home-improvement stores than frat parties.

And he planned to complete a degree when he left Salem College near his hometown of Dorchester, Mass., outside Boston.

First it was the 1995-2000 hockey stint with the Stingrays that got in the way.

Concannon later became a City of Charleston firefighter and a realtor. He owned Club Trio, a downtown bar.

As Stingrays president, Concannon has presided over Kelly Cup championship-caliber hockey, increased corporate sales and extensive charity work. He has served as honorary chairman for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and worked with many other causes and non-profits.

College classes have helped Concannon get extra shots on goal. Having mostly online classes with a few projects and papers leaves time for executive duties.

Favorite part of the College of Charleston experience? Being able to immediately apply new insight.

The SWOT analysis, for instance: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats tied to business growth.

“I didn’t know about that stuff when I got the Stingrays job,” Concannon said.

Hockey during COVID

There isn’t a classroom playbook, however, for how to cope with COVID as a sports executive.

Indeed, Concannon would make a great guest lecturer in his own classes.

The Stingrays, one month into the season with first-place status in the ECHL South division most of the way, test players twice a week. One positive test so far, Concannon said.

“It’s tough for the guys,” Concannon said. “They’d like to be out on King Street. They’d like to be at the bars and restaurants hanging out with people and meeting girls, and they can’t do that. But for the most part they’re excited to be playing hockey.”

Concannon is liking life as a team president, husband, dad and college student who lives in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood on the Charleston peninsula.

Rob’s wife Keri calls him a “Super Junior.”

“She’s right,” he said, “I’m not quite a senior yet.”

The 50-year-old with a student ID has some advice for others considering a return to school while juggling a career and family.

Go for it.

“Just be patient and just chip away,” Concannon said. “Once this is done, it’s going to be a big accomplishment for me.”

With no dorm stay required.

