The Charleston Rainbows were playing minor league baseball at College Park as a Texas Rangers affiliate. Walt “No Neck” Williams was the manager.

The Citadel Bulldogs were still glowing from a College World Series appearance. The late, great Post and Courier columnist Ken Burger was in his prime. Hockey’s South Carolina Stingrays had just changed their nickname from Sharks and were enjoying a mega-popular inaugural season.

A lot has happened since 1993, the last year of Mark Morgan’s first stint as a Charleston sportscaster, 1984 to 1993 at WCSC Channel 5.

The PGA Championship came and went.

Twice.

So did John Kresse’s College of Charleston basketball run of four NCAA Tournament appearances and two NITs. The Family Circle Cup moved to Daniel Island, changed its name to the Volvo Car Open and celebrated the likes of Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Clemson (football) and South Carolina (baseball) won a pair of national championships apiece.

The Gamecocks made the Final Four in men’s basketball and won it all in women’s basketball.

Morgan is back for a close-up look at Palmetto State sports doings he followed from afar for almost three decades.

Old-school opens anew Friday, July 9, as Morgan makes his debut as sports director at WCBD Channel 2.

“Charleston has grown so much,” Morgan said. “I think it’s almost doubled in size; it’s the biggest city in the state. What I’ve certainly noticed immediately is that local sports has changed a great deal, too, with so many other teams. And just the huge emphasis on sports, especially football once the season gets going.”

Yeah, Morgan was very afar.

The University of Kentucky grad left the Charleston market for New York City and a job as a CNN national sports correspondent.

Then it was off to TNT/TBS for a gig as NBA sideline reporter. Morgan worked for NBC, and later ESPN as a sports anchor and college football sideline reporter.

He hosted Sirius XM radio NBA, college football and college basketball programs.

Morgan has covered the World Series, Super Bowl, NBA finals, college football playoff games. He counts the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where he covered women’s soccer, as a career highlight.

“Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, etc. … And all those women are icons now due in part to their performance in Athens,” Morgan said. “I was able to interview all of those women live on the field after they won the gold medal. That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever covered.”

Thanks, Warren Peper

Some things never change.

Morgan is always appreciative of lessons learned from Warren Peper, the legendary former Charleston TV personality (and current Post and Courier columnist) who worked with Morgan at WCSC.

“Charleston is where I found my footing as a broadcaster,” Morgan said. “All those years working with Warren, he showed me that enthusiasm and energy are very important in your presentation and in covering sports. And how important local sports is and being involved in the community.

“Any success I’ve had at the network level is tied back in a direct line to Warren. I owe him a lot.”

Other Charleston things are new.

“Tonya Estes, the News Director at Channel 2, has just done wonderful things in this market,” Morgan said, who gets to work with such local favorites as Carolyn Murray, Octavia Mitchell, Rob Fowler, Brendan Clark, Hanna Powers and Brad Franko. “Her direction is one of the big reasons I came back.”

Morgan loves the new dining discoveries he’s found in just a week back with Lowcountry menus.

“I am all about seafood,” Morgan said. “I’ve already had flounder, grouper and mahi-mahi since I’ve been here and I will take any seafood recommendations from any of our viewers or any of my longtime Charleston friends.”

Fractured Prune, Hall’s

Morgan was gone for the Steve Spurrier Era at South Carolina. Charleston Southern since Morgan left in 1993 made the NCAA basketball and baseball tournaments. Jamey Chadwell won big at both CSU and Coastal Carolina.

Hall’s Chophouse opened on King Street.

More recently, the Fractured Prune donut shop opened in Mount Pleasant.

The College of Charleston went through head basketball coaches Tom Herrion, Bobby Cremins, Mark Byington, Doug Wojcik and Earl Grant.

But Morgan is back in time for Pat Kelsey’s debut season with the Cougars, and Shane Beamer’s first year as head football coach at South Carolina.

He will monitor the success of Charleston’s Raven Saunders and Khris Middleton and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley in the Olympics.

The Charleston TV sports competition is fierce with an award-winning pair in place, Scott Eisberg at WCIV Channel 4 and Kevin Bilodeau at WCSC Channel 5.

An older new kid on the Lowcountry block with enthusiasm and energy seems up to the challenge.

Which should be a lot of fun for viewers with handy remotes.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff