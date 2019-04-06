Jordan Samuels-Thomas was on his hands and knees a few feet from the Atlanta Gladiators bench, a pool of blood slowly spreading across the ice.
A high hit from Atlanta forward Zach Malatesta broke Samuels-Thomas’ nose on his first shift of the game Saturday night.
Samuels-Thomas didn’t get mad, he got even.
Samuels-Thomas scored the game-winning goal off a nifty pass from Grant Besse as South Carolina defeated Atlanta 5-3 on Saturday night before a raucous crowd of 6,016 in the final home game of the regular season at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays (34-31-6, 74 points) set up a winner-take-all game against the Gladiators (31-29-11, 73 points) on Sunday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga., at 3:05 p.m. A Stingrays win or a loss in overtime or during a shootout will send South Carolina to the Kelly Cup playoffs for the 25th time in the franchise’s 26 years in the league. A regulation loss would end the Stingrays’ season.
Samuels-Thomas had barely been on the ice when Malatesta hit him in the face with his elbow, sending the former Quinnipiac University star to the ice. Malatesta was assessed a major elbowing penalty and a game misconduct, and he didn’t return to the ice for the rest of the night.
Stingrays doctors determined that Samuels-Thomas had broken his nose, but the West Hartford, Conn., native returned to ice with three minutes left in the opening period.
“In that situation, I knew I was going to come back out and play,” said Samuels-Thomas, who scored sixth goal in 26 games this season for the Stingrays. “You want to keep tabs on how you feel, but I was going to come back out as long as the doctors said it was OK.”
The game winner came just seconds after Stingrays goalie Parker Milner made the save of the season, stopping Atlanta forward Nick Bligh with the game tied at 3 with 1:10 to play in regulation.
“I had kicked out a puck right to (Bligh) and just tried to stay with him and make a save,” said Milner, who made 41 saves to pick up his 18th win of the season.
Stephane Legault got the puck in neutral ice to Besse, who made a cross-ice pass to Samuels-Thomas. Samuels-Thomas made no mistake, wristing the shot past Atlanta goalie Sean Bonner for the game winner.
The coliseum erupted, and Samuels-Thomas was mobbed by his teammates behind the net. His nose immediately felt better.
“You definitely forget about it for a bit after a goal like that,” Samuels-Thomas said. “A great feed from Grant, and it kind of makes up for one that I missed earlier in the period. I was happy I was able to get that one.”
There’s toughness, and then there is what Samuels-Thomas did after breaking his nose.
“He’s a hockey player, and you kind of expect that, but to play the way he did after breaking his nose on the first shift shows the kind of character he has,” said South Carolina coach Spiros Anastas. “When he came back on the ice, he went right back out there and played hard on the puck and made a huge hit. He was tough all game. Big-time performers step up in big time moments, and he did that tonight.”
The Stingrays looked to have the game in hand, getting up 3-0 after two goals from Cam Askew and one from Tad Kozun midway through the second period.
But goals from Derek Nesbitt, Bligh and Joel Messner had the game tied up with 10:02 to play in the final period.
“I thought we played well for the first 22 minutes of the game, and then we kind of started to cheat the game,” Anastas said. “I like the way we responded and showed some grit and determination after they tied it up.”
Essentially, the Kelly Cup playoffs for both the Stingrays and Gladiators will start Sunday afternoon.
“There’s really nothing to say - the guys our locker room know what’s at stake,” Milner said. “This is our season. The playoffs are here.”