Former Furman quarterback Sam Wyche, known as a football innovator who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to the 1988 Super Bowl, has died at the age of 74.

Wyche, who often worked Furman football broadcasts during his final years, died at his home in Pickens of complications from metastatic melanoma, according to reports. His death comes just four days before his 75th birthday.

Wyche coached the Bengals for eight seasons from 1984 to 1991 and also was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons from 1992 to 1995.

He went 61-66 with Cincinnati and guided the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers by 20-16.

Wyche was credited as being the first coach to use the "no-huddle" offense, previously limited to last-minute situations, as a normal offensive strategy. Wyche and quarterback Boomer Esiason used the "attack offense" on the way to a 12-4 record and Super Bowl appearance in 1988.

2015 I took my 1st job as the OC at Ashley Ridge.I emailed Coach Sam Wyche for advice and to talk ball.He called me within the hour. Below is a picture and some words about our time from that visit.Terribly sad to hear he passed and I’m praying for his family.He was the best! pic.twitter.com/JOtg5i5m7f — 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙀𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙜 (@coachbendig) January 2, 2020

"Sam was a wonderful guy," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry."

Wyche was born Jan. 5, 1945 in Atlanta, and was recruited to Furman as a quarterback in 1963. He played in the Continental Football League and the American Football League and then in the NFL after the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He played for the Bengals, Redskins, Lions and Cardinals.

As a coach, Wyche was 61-66 in eight seasons with the Bengals and 23-41 in four years at Tampa Bay for a career record of 84-107. He coached one season in college, going 3-8 at Indiana in 1983.

After retiring, Wyche volunteered for five seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pickens High School. He did broadcast work for NBC and CBS, and worked Southern Conference games for Fox Sports South. Wyche had a pilot's license, owned several sporting goods stores and underwent a heart transplant in 2016.

He is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame and the Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame.