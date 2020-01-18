Sam Miller was looking for a fresh start, and he’s found one at College of Charleston.
Miller tied a career-high with 20 points, including a crucial tap-in with nine seconds left, to lead College of Charleston past Hofstra 69-67 Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 4,301 at TD Arena.
The Cougars (12-8, 6-2) kept pace in the Colonial Athletic Association with Drexel, the Huskies and William & Mary, which lost for the first time in CAA play.
When Miller transferred from Dayton 18 months ago, he was looking to start over again with Cougars.
What he has found was more than just a new team, but a family.
“You always want to envision great things for yourself when you make a move like that,” said Miller, who has back-to-back 20-point efforts for the first time in his career. “This was a best-case scenario to have games like this and great moments. When I decided to transfer, I wanted a fresh start and they gave me that here with a great family of guys. I’m just happy to be doing it with these guys.”
Over the past couple of seasons, it has been Grant Riller who has provided the heroics for the Cougars in crucial moments.
On Saturday, it was the 6-9 Miller knocking down a 3-pointer with under a minute to play to give Charleston a 67-65 lead, while his tap-in on a Riller miss with 8.4 seconds left turned out to be the game-winner for the Cougars.
“Obviously, we want the ball in Grant’s hands at the end of the game,” Miller said. “He tried to make a play, it came up a little short, and I slid in for the rebound and put it back in. I’m just trying to play hard and make things happen for this team.”
College of Charleston coach Earl Grant has been reluctant to bring in transfer players during his six seasons with the Cougars, preferring to build the program with high school players. Charleston had recruited Miller out of Arlington, Va., in high school, and it was that relationship that proved crucial in getting him to the Lowcountry,
“Sam is exactly what we thought he was when he recruited him,” Grant said. “He’s a skilled big man that can make plays on the perimeter and in the paint. He’s got a good feel around the basket. He’s starting to play to his potential and it's nice to see him have some confidence and do some good things. He had a couple of big shots late. I think his teammates are starting to trust him, too.”
The Pride (14-6, 5-2) came out on fire in the first half, especially Tareq Coburn, who connected on five straight 3-pointers to start the game. Hofstra was shooting better than 65 percent from the floor for most of the first half but couldn’t shake the Cougars.
“They came out and hit some 3s and (Coburn) hit like five of them to open up the floor,” Grant said. “I didn’t think that would last as long as we were contesting their shots. I trusted the fact that they’d miss some as the game went on. I think we tightened things up defensively in the second half.”
It was a nice bounceback performance for the Cougars after squandering two double-digits leads against Northeastern on Thursday night in a 79-76 loss to the Huskies.
“Really proud of the way we came back after a no-sleep in two-days type of situation against Northeastern, where I felt like we won the game, but lost,” Grant said. “I’m happy were able to respond. Anytime you go through a journey like this, there are ups and downs and bumps in the road. To see us respond in 36 hours after having a lot of life taken out of us was nice thing to see.”
Jasper being aggressive
For weeks, the Cougars coaching staff has been pleading with sophomore Zep Jasper to look for his shot.
Jasper finished with 13 points against the Pride, but he took a team-high 14 shots. He added two assists, a steal and did not have a turnover. He made some critical shots in the second half that kept the Cougars in the game.
“We told him that he’s not coming off the bench anymore,” Grant said. “We want him to take some chances and be aggressive. He’s so much more capable of what he’s showing. He’s capable of so much more, that we want him to go take some chances and run the team. I thought he made some crucial shots in the paint for us and attacking their defense.”
Another double-double
For the second straight game, Riller finished with at least a double-double.
On Thursday night against Northeastern, Riller recorded the first triple-double in program history with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He followed that up with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Pride.
“The rest of the team is blocking out and Grant’s just getting the rebound,” quipped Miller.
Coming up
The Cougars will get most of the week off, playing just one game at home against UNC Wilmington next Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
Charleston, Northeastern and Drexel each have two conference losses, while William & Mary is 6-1 in the CAA after a 27-point loss to Drexel on Saturday.
“There are a lot of good teams in this league,” Grant said. “It’s going to come down to the last week, the end of the regular-season. We’d love to have a couple of those losses back, but we’re still in the hunt at almost the halfway point in the conference schedule.”