The past couple of days were pretty cool for Henry McCray.
As he readied his speedy Y-Flyer sailboat for racing at the Carolina Yacht Club Regatta, he looked around and spotted several of his former sailing students during his teaching days at Porter-Gaud.
It’s a feeling of pride, said McCray, because his classes helped those kids turn into sailors who are now competing at a high level.
“It just shows that, for as large as the sailing world is, it’s still a very small community,” he said. “It’s unbelievable for me. And a ton of fun.”
Sunday, the final day of the Carolina Yacht Club Regatta, got rained out thanks to late morning and early afternoon showers.
But the dozens of boats that competed on Saturday still got enough races in to make it a fun event.
Todd Fanning, a 22-year-old local resident, said the time on the water included quality conditions for racing.
“There were some pretty good winds on Saturday and they were pretty consistent,” he said, standing in front of his Sea Island One Design boat. “It made the course a little more difficult, which is always fun from a competitive standpoint.”
Fanning has been racing since he was 8. And even though he isn’t a member of the Carolina Yacht Club, he’s been affiliated with it for years because of its impact in the local sailing community.
“I taught sailing here for three years, and so I’m always here,” he added. “This is my favorite club in Charleston.”
That sentiment is shared by the club members, including Harvey McCormick, the chairman of the regatta.
A longtime sailing enthusiast, McCormick said he’s glad they were able to hit the water on Saturday and put on a good time for fans of the sport.
“We’re a big part of the Charleston sailing scene, so it’s a win any time we can get some races in,” McCormick said.
The CYC regatta is fourth annual event in the local area. The fifth and final one, the Rockville regatta, will be put on next weekend by the Sea Island Yacht Club.
Carolina Yacht Club regatta results
420 Club
1. Walter Blessing; 2. Carson Shaw; 3. Coleman OWens
420 Collegiate
1. William Hussey; 2. James O'Connor; 3. Jack McKenzie
E-Scow
1. Walter Prause; 2. Ross Griffith; 3. Ben Labarca
Laser
1. Christopher Stang; 2. Robert Key; 3. Ashley Byrd
Laser Radial
1. Lucas Sawin; 2. Jacob Fisker-Andersen; 3. Marc DeLoach
Lightning
1. Drew Lisicki; 2. Mark Marenakos; 3. Ryan Davidson
Bic
1. Ashton Loring; 2. Felix Hagar; 3. Jane Blessing
Opti
1. Will Rucker; 2. Robertson Allen; 3. Trenton Kirk
Opti Green
1. Walker Glenn; 2. Louise Martin; 3. Hunter Thiem
SIOD
1. Sam Gervais; 2. Kurt Oberle; 3. Stan LaRoche
Sunfish
1. Johnny Townsend; 2. David Parshall; 3. Peter Buyck
VX1
1. Scott Gise; 2. Gavin Parker; 3. Craig Milling
H20
1. Neil Walters; 2. Greg Walters; 3. Otto DeMuth