SUMMERVILLE – The way Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb figures it, the Summerville Green Wave stole something from him and his Patriots teammates last season.
A year ago, Summerville beat Fort Dorchester in double-overtime at Bagwell Field on a trick play on the final snap of the game.
The senior quarterback/running back had been waiting for 364 days to exact his revenge on the Green Wave.
Sabb had 179 yards of total offense and scored twice, and Dwayne Wright rushed for 156 yards with two touchdowns to lead Fort Dorchester past rival Summerville 35-17 on Friday night before a packed house at John McKissick Field.
With the victory, the Patriots finished the season with a perfect 9-0 mark and captured the Region 8-AAAAA title. The Green Wave dropped to 6-3, but both teams will host a Class AAAAA playoff game next Friday night.
“This was the one we had to get back from last year,” said Sabb, who rushed for 120 yards and threw for 59 more yards. “Last year hurt pretty bad. Last year, I felt like the loss was on me. I really felt like I didn’t play as well as I could have. For us to come out here and play like a team and do it on their home field, it feels amazing.”
In the opening half, Sabb was used mainly as a running back as freshman Zolten Osborne started at quarterback for the second straight week. Osborne completed 9 of 14 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns but did not attempt a pass in the second half.
“It was nothing that (Osborne) did or didn’t do,” said Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad. “We just felt like De’Andrae gave us the best chance to win in the second half. I think he showed everyone his worth to this football team.”
Summerville took advantage of two fumbles and jumped all over the Patriots in the first half. Perry Wilder caught a 54-yard TD pass and scored on a 27-yard jet sweep to give the Green Wave an early 14-0 lead.
“We took advantage of a couple of turnovers and hit a big pass play with Perry,” said Summerville coach Joe Call. “We came out with some intensity and played well in the first half.”
The Patriots answered when Osborne connected with Keith Desaussure on a 35-yard scoring pass and another 45-yard strike to set up a short TD from Sabb to cut the gap to 17-14 just before halftime.
Desaussure finished with eight receptions for 135 yards.
The second half was all Patriots as Sabb moved back to quarterback and Wright began to run with the football. Wright scored on a 29-yard run to give the Patriots their first lead 21-17 early in the third quarter and Sabb scored on a 12-yard run to push their advantage to 28-17 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We stopped ourselves in the first half - they really never stopped us,” LePrad said. “I don’t think people realize how big and strong Dwayne is, and he’s got good speed, too.”
Wright showed off that speed on his 62-yard TD run that gave the Patriots a 35-17 advantage.