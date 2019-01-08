ORANGEBURG – When Oliver “Buddy” Pough walked off the field at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium back in November after a four-point loss to North Carolina Central University, the long-time South Carolina State football coach wasn’t sure about his future.
Pough’s contract was set to expire at the end of the year and his future with the Bulldogs football program – a place where he’d spent the majority of his professional life – was in doubt.
Pough, 65, had spent the past 17 seasons at his alma mater and knew he wanted to continue to coach and be a part of rebuilding a program he’d led to six Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and three FCS playoff appearances.
But those decisions were out of his hands.
On Tuesday, the school announced Pough would return as the Bulldogs head football coach in 2019 with the two sides working on a longer term contract extension.
“There’s been a lot of conversation about whether coach Pough would be returning or not,” said S.C. State athletic director Stacy Danley. "When I looked at the program, where we are today, and considered our current reality and what the head football coach at South Carolina State is required to do, there was no question to me that Coach Pough is the man for the job. I believe coach Pough and his staff gave us some much needed momentum and that we are poised and positioned to build on that momentum. We have very talented and young team coming back. I think we have the moving parts in place.”
Pough has compiled a 125-71 record in 17 seasons with the Bulldogs. This past season the Bulldogs went 5-6, including a 4-3 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.