South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough signed a one-year contract with an option for another season, the Orangeburg Times and Democrat reported Thursday night.
Pough’s base salary will be $280,000. With incentives, Pough could earn an additional $100,000 if the Bulldogs advance through the NCAA Football Championship Series playoffs and capture the national title and he’s named the national coach of the year.
The school’s board of trustees approved the contract that runs through Dec. 31 on Wednesday. The contract has the option to be extended through the end of 2020.
“I get a chance to coach for a few more days and I’m looking forward to having a great season,” Pough told The Post and Courier on Wednesday after the board of Trustees approved the contract. “I appreciate the board of trustees, the president and my athletic director for being in my corner. I think the program is headed in the right direction again.”
Pough, 65, enters his 19th season as the Bulldogs' head coach and is just four wins shy of passing former head coach Willie Jeffries as the all-time winningest coach in program history. Pough, who has compiled a 125-71 mark with the Bulldogs, has led the program to two outright MEAC titles, 2008 and 2009, and co-titles in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2014.
Four of Pough’s teams have made a trip to the FCS playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.