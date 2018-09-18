The South Carolina High School League’s Executive Committee, reacting to Hurricane Florence disruption, voted 18-0 on Tuesday in favor of pushing back the regular season by one week in an effort to allow teams to make up at least one game at the end of the schedule.
That decision also pushes the start of the state playoffs back a week, thus moving the state championship games to Dec. 6-7.
The 2018 schedule will proceed as originally scheduled this week while local schools are afforded the opportunity to play last week’s games in the week before the playoffs begin.
While the Lowcountry was spared the devastation of heavy rains and flooding, residents up the coast along the grand strand and in the Pee Dee were not so fortunate. Several schools in those areas are likely to miss games this Friday night, in addition to the games last week.
Most of the 50 games that were postponed last week around the Lower State and Midlands were non-region games (eight were region contests) and do not necessarily have to be made up since they have no bearing on state playoff qualifying. There are 18 possible games affected this Friday (seven region).
Region 7-AA, which includes Andrews, was to begin region play last Friday. If a second region game is postponed on Friday, teams could chose to play Monday or Tuesday and Saturday next week, with the week at the end of the season to allow for the other missed region game to be played. Andrews is scheduled to play Johnsonville on Friday.
This is the third time in four years the league has been forced to alter the football schedule due to weather.
In 2015, the “flood of the century” forced a one week extension.
Hurricane Matthew in 2016 forced a two-week extension with state championship games played on the same day as the Shrine Bowl all-star game.