I remember going into the office of my high school cross country coach one afternoon before practice and telling him I was going to miss that day’s training session — a grueling 10-mile run — because the soles of my shoes had worn thin and my feet were starting to hurt.

I mentioned that I needed to stop by the local sporting goods store and pick up a pair of new running shoes. I’d be back as soon as I could, but that the rest of my teammates could start without me.

Needless to say, he wasn’t amused.

My coach turned around, shuffled through some papers, and handed me a copy of Sports Illustrated. Inside the magazine, in the “Faces in the Crowd” section, was a brief story on a kid born without any feet who had qualified for his state championship cross country meet in California or Oregon or someplace out West.

The coach stared at me over his reading glasses. The not so subtle point he was making was that I needed to stop whining about my shoes and go train.

But shoes are probably the most important piece of equipment for any runner – so picking the correct shoe, especially if you are a beginner, can be the difference between giving up the sport after just a few training runs and crossing the finish line at this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

There is a lot of criteria that goes into picking the correct shoe – a person’s fitness level, weight, training regimen – and all should be considered.

Here is a brief rundown on what to look for when you’re purchasing a running shoe.

First, you need to figure out what your pronation is when you are running. Pronation is the rolling of the foot from the heel to your toe through the foot strike. A neutral foot strike pattern is initially striking with the outside of the heel and moving up to the ball of your foot evenly.

This is how your foot reduces the stress of impact.

Overpronation is what it is called when you roll too much to the inside of your foot during your foot strike cycle. This normally happens when you have a low arch or flat foot.

Underpronation (supination) is when your foot rolls too much to the outside. This typically happens if you have a high arch.

The best place to figure out what kind pronation you have is to go to a local running store – like Fleet Feet in Mount Pleasant and Summerville – where they can analyze your stride and foot strike.

Yes, it might cost a little more, but the time and extra expense will be well worth it.

“The biggest mistake runners make is buying shoes on line for price or look,” said Cory Smith, founder and head coach of Run Your Personal Best website. “There are certainly shoes that look like that could be used for running. I call them Ath-leisure Shoes. People are dressing like they workout, so there are shoes that look like they are running shoes, but they are not built for running. A good rule of thumb is if the shoes feel good when you put it on, that’s the one you should go with.”

Here are some other basic tips for getting the right shoes:

Cost. A good pair of running shoes is going to be expensive. Be prepared to pay between $120-$160 for a quality pair of training shoes. Anything under $100, unless it’s a clearance sale, is probably a shoe you want to stay away from.

Stay with the established name brands – Brooks, Hoka, Saucony, New Balance – that have been around for a while and cater to every level of runner.

Rotate your shoes. Studies have found that running with the same pair of shoes over and over again will lead to injuries. Every runner, no matter what level, should have two or three pairs of shoes that they rotate throughout a week of training. The minimum should be two pairs of shoes – one for longer runs and one for speed workouts and races.

“The body doesn’t like repetition,” said Smith, who writes shoe reviews for Outside magazine. “You should have a big, thick training shoe with plenty of cushion for longer runs, and a lighter one for races and speed training. You should rotate between different running shoes, so your body isn’t getting the same stress. It’s also a good way to keep wear to a minimum and keep them a little bit longer.”

Weight is also a factor in picking a shoe.

“I think weight isn’t talked about enough,” Smith said. “A 120-pound runner and a 200-pound runner are going compress the foam in the shoe very differently. You have the same shoe for two different runners, but they are having a totally different experiences.

"How a person runs, whether they are forefoot or heal strike first is going to play into account on how a shoe runs. I think that’s why some runners tend to prefer one brand over another because the foam thickness, cushioning levels and responsiveness tends to be different from brand-to-brand.”

The latest fad in running shoes is Nike’s Vaporfly 4. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon mark using Nike’s carbon fiber shoes this past October. Independent studies have found that the shoe increases running economy by four percent.

But the price tag is steep at $250. Smith warns that spending that much money on a shoe might be a stretch for a beginner or intermediate runner.

“It’s an unbelievable shoe, an incredible shoe,” Smith said. “It’s worth the extra costs for the elite runners whose strides are very efficient already. It’s not a shoe for everyone and it’s not going make an average runner an elite runner. A beginner or intermediate runner is not going to see much a performance benefit spending the extra cash.”

Finish Line

The Kiawah Island half and full marathons took place this past weekend with Paul Malek taking first place in a time of two hours, 40 minutes and 34 seconds among nearly 1,100 finishers. Evie Tate won the women’s division in a time of 2:56:57.

Brad Orr took first place in the half-marathon in a time of 1:11:41, while Annie LeHardy won the women’s division in 1:24:30 in a race that had more than 2,500 finishers.

James Quattlebaum won the 5K Reindeer Run on Dec. 7 in downtown Charleston in a time of 14 minutes, 42 seconds, while Kathryn Lazarchick took home the women’s division in 16:42. The family-friendly, dog approved run had 2,591 finishers.

In the Foot Locker South Regional Cross Country championships, Phillip Simmons High School star Noah Ward finished 17th overall on the 5K course in Charlotte in a time of 15:25.

Racing Calendar

The Race the Landing New Year’s Day Pajama Run is set for the morning of Jan. 1 at Charles Towne Landing. It’s a 5K and 10K event.

You can sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/20205KNewYearsDayPajamaRunRecycleReuseandRenew

The Charleston Marathon, which also features a half-marathon and 5K race, is set for Jan. 11.

You can get more information here: https://capstoneraces.com/charleston-marathon/?gclid=CjwKCAjw3rfOBRBJEiwAam-GsBkkTn5KN-0Omh6bS3KmmN66kCZiFyk_ZIOMgb1LVedUJIBysE-m5xoCwAkQAvD_BwE

If you want to submit your results or put your race on our calendar send an email to apmiller@postandcourier.com.