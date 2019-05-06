North Carolina's courtship of Charleston Southern's Christian Keeling finally reached the end Monday when Keeling signed a scholarship agreement with the Tar Heels.

And that meant UNC basketball coach Roy Williams was finally able to talk about the CSU star, who will play his final season of eligibility in Chapel Hill as a graduate transfer.

"We are ecstatic to have Christian join our team," Williams said in announcement released by UNC on Monday. "He's had a tremendously successful career at Charleston Southern."

Keeling, a 6-4 guard, averaged 17.9 points for his three-year career at CSU, totaling 1,668 points for his career. He was first-team all-Big South last season, and made the league's academic all-conference team the last two seasons.

"(CSU) Coach Barclay Radebaugh is extremely positive in everything he told us about Christian, especially what a great kid he is and how he will help us," Williams said. "Coach Radebaugh was very helpful throughout this process."

Williams said Keeling is close friends with Tar Heels guard Brandon Robinson.

"Christian is a perimeter player who gives us scoring and experience," Williams said. "He's also one of the nicest young men I've ever had the opportunity to recruit. He's close friends with Brandon Robinson, who speaks highly of him. Christian is a fun guy who I expect great things from."

North Carolina also signed 6-7 graduate transfer Justin Pierce from William & Mary. Pierce averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds last season.