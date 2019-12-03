The 16-team field for the 27th annual Rotary Roundball Classic has been announced, along with a change of venue for the high school basketball holiday tournament.
The tournament, which begins Dec. 27, is moving from North Charleston High School to the new North Charleston Athletic Center that opened last month. This year’s field includes nine local high school programs and seven teams from other states. Games also will play Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
Lowcountry teams participating are Stall, Pinewood Prep, James Island, West Ashley, Oceanside Collegiate, Porter-Gaud, Wando, Goose Creek and First Baptist.
Joining the field are Bishop Walsh (Maryland), Bartow (Florida), Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia), Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), Cape Fear Academy (North Carolina), White Plains (New York) and Berkmar (Georgia).
The opening game of the tournament has James Island taking on Bishop Walsh at 10 a.m. Play begins each day at 10 a.m. The tournament is divided into two brackets, the International bracket and the Foundation bracket and will crown two champions.
Region 7-AAAAA football
The all-region football team for Region 7-AAAAA is led Goose Creek with seven selections. Gators quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu was named the region player of the year and head coach Jason Winstead was tabbed as the coach of the year.
Other Goose Creek selections are receivers Damon Mouzon and Malachi Taylor; linebackers Nyheim Simmons and Andrew Allen; defensive back Jekiah Wigfall and offensive lineman Jayden Johnson.
Berkeley all-region performers include linebacker Jake Dunn, offensive linemen Hunter Powers and DeAndre Ferguson, defensive lineman Jacquez Cancer, quarterback Trae Chisolm and receiver Hakeem Meggett.
Wando defensive backs Will Pickren and Will Baumgarner are joined on the team by receiver Maken Glover, quarterback Brayden Pritchard and defensive end Treyvon Green.
From Cane Bay, selections include offensive lineman Malachi Taylor, running back Leon Staley, defensive lineman Zykye Johnson and linebacker Austin Carter.
Linebackers Sean Kohut and Mason Lord, along with offensive lineman Thomas Blackmon, are the Stratford representatives. Rounding out the all-region team are receiver Kavone Coker and defensive end Quavon Frazier from James Island.