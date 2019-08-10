Rosie Jones ran away with the Senior Professional division for the second straight year Saturday in the South Carolina Women's Open played on Seabrook Island Club's Ocean Winds course.

Jones, a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour who now resides at Moss Creek on Hilton Head Island, posted a final-round 70 for a 139 total and an 18-shot win over Anne Mari Palli of Phoenix, who finished second a year ago. Jones earned $1,500 for the victory.

The Senior Amateur division also ended Saturday with Natalie Huff of Elgin finishing the two-day event at 160, six shots ahead of runner-up and defending champion Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant.

The Open division will finish Sunday, and pro Sydney Legacy of Anderson charged to the top of the leaderboard with a 7-under-par 65 for a 142 two-day total. Legacy, a rookie on the Symetra Tour who played her college golf at Clemson, enjoyed a bogey-free round, making four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Legacy is two shots in front of a pair of amateurs, Angela Aung of Bloomington, Ind., and Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head.

Aung and Hylton both made six birdies Saturday, but Aung's round included two bogeys and a double bogey while Hylton had one bogey and a triple bogey.

PROFESSIONAL

Sydney Legacy, 77-65--142; Melissa Sivitet, 76-72--148; Flor Canedo, 82-75--157; Lee Ann Walker, 81-78--159; Meagan Wallace, 80-79--159; Louise Olsson, 82-78--160; Stacey Tomlinson, 81-79--160; Clarissa Childs, 82-83--165; Christie Quinn, 90-84--174; Nikki Liucci, 100-88--188.

AMATEUR

Angela Aung, 74-70--144; Savannah Hylton, 74-70--144; Jodee Tindall, 75-70--145; Dawn Woodard, 78-75--153; Kathleen Sumner, 81-72--153; Smith Knaffle, 79-74--153; Jensen Castle, 77-77--154; Elizabeth Winn, 79-77--156; Savannah Goodman, 77-80--157; Michaela Cox, 79-80--159; Ester Choi, 81-79--159; Lea Venable, 81-79--160; Nicole Kramer, 79-81--160; Madison Isaacson, 83-78--161; Lextyn Petz, 81-80--161; Harmanprit Kaur, 85-78--163; Charleigh Hodges, 82-90--172; Abigail Schimpf, 86-91--177; Kathryn Thorne, 88-92--180; Katie Costello, 93-90--183; Hailey Freedman, 91-97--188; Constanza Camacho, 101-100--201.

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL

Rosie Jones, 69-70--139; Anne Marie Palli, 82-75--157; Sally Austin, 80-79--159; Debby Pinnell, 87-78--165; Loretta Young, 83-82--165.

SENIOR AMATEUR

Natalie Huff, 81-79--160; Lea Anne Brown, 84-82--166; Leigh Coulter, 85-82--167; Cecilia Barksdale Purvis, 84-84--168; Gretchen Gordon, 84-85--169; Suzann Bartley, 87-88--175; Beth Hunt, 90-86--176; Tacey Carroll, 91-92--183; Betty Poore, 103-105--208.