Rosie Jones ran away with the Senior Professional division for the second straight year Saturday in the South Carolina Women's Open played on Seabrook Island Club's Ocean Winds course.
Jones, a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour who now resides at Moss Creek on Hilton Head Island, posted a final-round 70 for a 139 total and an 18-shot win over Anne Mari Palli of Phoenix, who finished second a year ago. Jones earned $1,500 for the victory.
The Senior Amateur division also ended Saturday with Natalie Huff of Elgin finishing the two-day event at 160, six shots ahead of runner-up and defending champion Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant.
The Open division will finish Sunday, and pro Sydney Legacy of Anderson charged to the top of the leaderboard with a 7-under-par 65 for a 142 two-day total. Legacy, a rookie on the Symetra Tour who played her college golf at Clemson, enjoyed a bogey-free round, making four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.
Although there are fewer golf courses than the last time the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association initiated a study on the game's eco…
Legacy is two shots in front of a pair of amateurs, Angela Aung of Bloomington, Ind., and Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head.
Aung and Hylton both made six birdies Saturday, but Aung's round included two bogeys and a double bogey while Hylton had one bogey and a triple bogey.
PROFESSIONAL
Sydney Legacy, 77-65--142; Melissa Sivitet, 76-72--148; Flor Canedo, 82-75--157; Lee Ann Walker, 81-78--159; Meagan Wallace, 80-79--159; Louise Olsson, 82-78--160; Stacey Tomlinson, 81-79--160; Clarissa Childs, 82-83--165; Christie Quinn, 90-84--174; Nikki Liucci, 100-88--188.
AMATEUR
Angela Aung, 74-70--144; Savannah Hylton, 74-70--144; Jodee Tindall, 75-70--145; Dawn Woodard, 78-75--153; Kathleen Sumner, 81-72--153; Smith Knaffle, 79-74--153; Jensen Castle, 77-77--154; Elizabeth Winn, 79-77--156; Savannah Goodman, 77-80--157; Michaela Cox, 79-80--159; Ester Choi, 81-79--159; Lea Venable, 81-79--160; Nicole Kramer, 79-81--160; Madison Isaacson, 83-78--161; Lextyn Petz, 81-80--161; Harmanprit Kaur, 85-78--163; Charleigh Hodges, 82-90--172; Abigail Schimpf, 86-91--177; Kathryn Thorne, 88-92--180; Katie Costello, 93-90--183; Hailey Freedman, 91-97--188; Constanza Camacho, 101-100--201.
SENIOR PROFESSIONAL
Rosie Jones, 69-70--139; Anne Marie Palli, 82-75--157; Sally Austin, 80-79--159; Debby Pinnell, 87-78--165; Loretta Young, 83-82--165.
SENIOR AMATEUR
Natalie Huff, 81-79--160; Lea Anne Brown, 84-82--166; Leigh Coulter, 85-82--167; Cecilia Barksdale Purvis, 84-84--168; Gretchen Gordon, 84-85--169; Suzann Bartley, 87-88--175; Beth Hunt, 90-86--176; Tacey Carroll, 91-92--183; Betty Poore, 103-105--208.