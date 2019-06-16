Prepping his boat to hit the open water, Dixon Hardy admitted he was a little nervous.
The James Island Yacht Club regatta was his first ever major racing competition, so he wanted to do well.
But he didn’t have to worry. Sailing shotgun was his buddy, Connor Layne, who he’s been sailing with since he was 6. Both boys are 13.
“I’ve had some butterflies, but yesterday went really well,” Hardy said Sunday on Day 2 of the regatta. “We did pretty good, so I’m a little more relaxed.”
While Hardy continues getting his feet wet, Layne is a veteran even at such a young age. The 63rd annual JIYC regatta gave him a chance to gain even more experience with the Club 420, a strong sailboat that stays balanced in tough winds.
“For downwind, it can sail a little faster,” he explained. “And upwind, it keeps the boat flat so it’s easier to handle.”
Club 420s weren’t the only boats in play over the Father’s Day weekend. The yacht club played host to the U.S. Sunfish Class Association North American Championships. The sunfish is a personal-size boat, with a wide beam that offers more stability in the open waters.
Having such a significant contest in Charleston waters was a huge deal for the James Island Yacht Club and the local sailing community as a whole, said Dan Cook, commodore of the club.
And the weather was perfect, he added. Saturday saw cooler temperatures in the morning with some good winds that made for prime sailing circumstances that afternoon.
And though Sunday was hotter, the weather was still great.
“We honestly have no complaints,” Cook said. “The racing has been good and everyone has really enjoyed themselves. “We have some loyal, dedicated sailors and people visiting who have made this another great year.”
Among those visiting the Charleston was Michael Brown, a 72-year-old resident of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., who’s been racing in Charleston since he was 12.
Competitive rankings mean little to Brown these days. For him, it’s more about being out on the water with his Laser, a popular boat that’s known for its speed and durability.
“I’ve enjoyed this regatta over the years, and just keep coming back,” he said. “Charleston is my big, out-of-town trip every year, and I’ve made a lot of friends here.”
Jessica Koenig, sailing Flounder, won the Clyde Easterling Award for the First Sea Island One Design.
Conner Blouin, assistant sailing coach at College of Charleston, won the Sunfish North American Championship.
JIYC Results
Laser
1. Robert Key; 2. Eli Putnam; 3. Arthur Unger
Laser Radial
1. Benjamin Smith; 2. Danny Diederich; 3. Walter Blessing
Club 420
1. Ashton Loring; 2. Carson Shaw; 3. Walker Hussey
Lightning
1. Lenny Krawcheck; 2. Ezra Zankel; 3. Elaine Parshall
VX One
1. Mark Volkmann; 2. Ashley Maltempo/Bill Wiggins; 3. Reggie Fairchild
Hobie 20
1. Greg Walters; 2. Amy Woodard; 3. Neil Walters
SIOD
1. Jessica Koenig; 2. Stan LaRoche; 3. Kurt Oberle
E Scow
1. Kevin Jewett; 2. Walter Prause; 3. Russell Cliff
Youth Results
O'Pen BIC Open
1. Oscar Oberle; 2. Felix Hagar; 3. Molly Loring
O'Pen BIC U13
1. Jackson Fisher; 2. Oliver Putnam; 3. Ella Durst
Optimist
1. Conrado Cookson; 2. Bode Snider; 3. Bella Duer
Optimist Blue
1. Bode Snider; 2. Bella Duer; 3. Mary Helen Reddaway
Optimist Red
1. Conrado Cookson; 2. Will Rucker
Optimist White
1. Alessandro Mazzi; 2. Lachlan Duer; Louise Martin
Opti Green
1. Leland Morrison; 2. Sarah Weil
Sunfish North American Championship
1. Conner Blouin; 2. Martin Alsogaray; 3. Eduardo Cordero