DORCHESTER -- Summerville running back K.J. Rollins rushed for 140 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Green Wave past Woodland, 51-26, Friday night in a battle of Dorchester County schools.
The Green Wave offense rolled up more than 300 yards on the ground and scored four times on runs of more than 40 yards. It was the first-ever game between the two Dorchester County schools.
Rollins scored on runs of 42 and 54 yards, to pace a ground game that Woodland was never able to slow down.
“It was a real battle,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. “I’ve been telling everyone all summer that Woodland had great athletes and we saw that tonight. Really proud of our guys. We hung in there with a lot of new faces on the field The goal was to win the first one and we got that done.”
The Green Wave, which won 11 games last year, advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals, but had to replace several key players, including quarterback Johnathan Bennett, The Post and Courier’s co-Player of the Year. Bennett is playing at Liberty University this fall.
Bennett’s replacement, sophomore quarterback Colby Shirey, making his first varsity start, added a 70-yard run and threw a touchdown pass to Brody Hopkins. Derrion Larry added two scoring runs and Perry Wilder tacked on a 56-yard scoring play.
Woodland junior quarterback Keshaun Johnson, a transfer from Berkeley, had an impressive debut, topping 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jaylin Perry had eight grabs for more than 100 yards and Jalen Walker had eight catches for 70 yards.
Each team scored on their first three possessions of the game and Summerville led, 21-20. Woodland’s mistakes slowed their offense and Summerville scored twice more in the half to take a 35-20 halftime time.
On the second offensive snap of the third quarter, Rollins ripped off his 42-yard run to push Summerville’s lead to 42-20. Each team would add fourth quarter touchdowns and late safety capped off the scoring.