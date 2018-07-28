It was good to see Shelby Rogers back home last Sunday, even if she wasn't swinging a racket.
She was greeted by hugs and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from her fans who remembered Shelby from nearly a decade earlier during her days at the then Players Club.
Rogers was living something of a dream, returning home with the Tennis Channel to broadcast a new Charleston junior star playing in a national championship match at LTP Tennis. Rogers admitted she was a little envious of 17-year-old Emma Navarro being able to play for a national championship on her home courts in front of her family and friends.
"I wish I could take a little credit, but she (Navarro) has put in the hours on the court," Rogers told her TV audience.
"Now, I'm actually a little bit jealous, because when I was coming through in juniors, I didn't have this (a national championship) in my hometown. It is really awesome."
The current year has been a struggle for Rogers. She hasn't played a WTA Tour match in nearly five months.
Rogers' 26th year has been relatively quiet as far as tennis is concerned. She has played a total of two singles matches since turning 25 on Oct. 13 of last year. Of course, she played in the decisive doubles match in the Americans' victory over Belarus in last November's Fed Cup final.
She has been unlucky with injuries, suffering one in each of her two singles matches in 2018.
She suffered a right arm pronator injury in her first-round loss in the Australian Open against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, then probably the first serious injury of her career in her first-round loss at Indian Wells in March to Caroline Dolehide. The left knee injury eventually required surgery.
As for her return to the tour, Rogers was non-committal sitting at the Tennis Channel desk before last Sunday's title match. She wore a brace on her injured knee.
She is hoping to return to the tour later this year, but nothing appears to be firm at this point in her recovery. She was ranked 78th at the time of the knee injury but is currently ranked No. 223 in the world.
"I am happy to be back in my hometown and to be a part of this amazing event," Rogers told her Tennis Channel audience.
Rogers is hoping to have her ranking protected by sitting out at least six months and appealing to the tour. Otherwise, her ranking would be many hundred spots below her current rank when she returns to the tour.
EMMA'S AMAZING FEAT
Navarro accomplished a remarkable feat last Sunday when she won the singles and doubles titles in the USTA National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships. The performance has to go down as one of the best ever for a Charleston area athlete.
Non-tennis fans/players might have a difficult time fully recognizing what Navarro accomplished. She won a pair of national championships without really being pushed by a field that included many of the nation's top junior girls. Navarro won 13 consecutive matches in singles and doubles. That's 26 straight sets without dropping a set.
Navarro yielded a total of only 27 games in her seven singles matches.
As a result of her success, Navarro has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the national girls 18 rankings.
The hundreds of fans who watched Navarro play all week or just in the semifinals or finals appreciated what she accomplished. They will be Emma fans for life, just as Rogers' fans will always be fans of the area's first true big-time women's tennis player.
Navarro will have a shot at winning a wild card into the main draw of the U.S. open when she plays in the U.S. Girls 18 Hard Courts starting next weekend in San Diego. That's a tournament that Rogers used to jump-start her professional career in 2010 by winning and earning the tournament's wild card into the U.S. Open.
Navarro has a wild card into the Junior U.S. Open starting Sept. 2 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
For most of the past week, Navarro has had her very own billboard displayed alongside I-26 for everyone entering Charleston to see. The digital billboard located at the Cosgrove Avenue exit on the East bound I-26 was scheduled to be taken down on Saturday.
The congratulatory billboard was due to the effort of St. Andrew's Playground league tennis player Mike Nixon, who happens to work for Meadors Design Services of Azalea Drive.
"We decided to put up the billboard for Emma to recognize the fantastic achievement of one of our local players. Through this, she has earned herself a spot at the Volvo Cup Open next year, a major event on the WTA tour, which gives the event another local participant," Nixon said.
"Add to this that her family does a lot for the youth in our community through the Meeting Street Academy made it a no-brainer to us. Several of us at Meadors are active USTA league players and understand just how much hard work, dedication and skill go in to achieving what she accomplished."
NOTES
-- The girls high school tennis season is only about a month away, but defending SCISA champion Porter-Gaud already has lost a big one. Sophie Williams, an aggressive left-hander who led the Cyclones to a state title last year as an eighth-grader, has decided to get more serious about her tennis game and switch to online schooling. Williams is currently the fourth-ranked girls 14 player in the nation.
-- Hanahan standout Chad Nash won an Intercollegiate Tennis Association summer circuit singles title last weekend at Furman University.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the French Open and Wimbledon at ubitennis.net