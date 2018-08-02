The originators of the Sea Island One Design boat are gearing up for the 128th annual Rockville Regatta set for this weekend on Wadmalaw Island.
Each year, the Sea Island Yacht Club puts on the fifth and final summer regatta, coming after the James Island, Hobcaw, Charleston, and Carolina Yacht Club events.
The sailing begins Saturday at 11 a.m. with a skipper’s meeting at the club, located at 2438 Sea Island Yacht Club Road. Following the meeting, races will begin at noon, said Grayson Carter, the yacht club treasurer and former commodore.
He expects 40 or more boats to compete in this year’s regatta, ranging from Sunfish to Lasers, Y-Flyers, and of course, Sea Island One Designs.
In addition, Carter said spectators can expect to see Moths, an antique class that has been preserved here in the Charleston area.
Races on Sunday will be followed by an awards banquet. Carter said the yacht club is excited to add another year to the legacy of the event.
“There’s a lot of history in our regatta and our Sea Island One Design class,” he said. “It’s a feature of the local community and part of what makes sailing in Charleston so special.
Carolina Yacht Club Awards
After the Carolina Yacht Club Regatta last weekend, the club announced the recipients of its most prestigious awards presented annually to two young sailors.
Caroline Preston Puckette received the Philip O’Neil Hanvey Award, which is given to a sailor under the age of 21 who exhibits integrity on the water and in the community.
Walter Blessing III received the Henry Clay Robertson IV Award, which is given to a sailor 16 and under who displays good sportsmanship and a quality skill set.