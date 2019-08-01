It’s the last and smallest regatta of the summer sailing season in Charleston.

And the folks at the Sea Island Yacht Club like it that way, said Harvey McCormick, a principal race officer for the event.

“It’s more of a rural setting and just has that local feel,” he said. “It’s much more family-oriented with less boats.”

The 129th annual Rockville Regatta will be held Saturday and Sunday, with the starting time on both days scheduled for 11:50 a.m.

McCormick expects 25 to 40 boats this weekend at the yacht club on Wadmalaw Island.

Of course, the club’s own Sea Island One Design will be in competition, along with Sunfishes, Y Flyers and possibly some Lasers.

Races are run right off the dock and down the river. And after Sunday’s competitions, they’ll gather back inside the club for an awards ceremony.

McCormick is a member of the Sea Island Yacht Club, as well as the Charleston and Carolina yacht clubs.

Each one has its own unique aspects. What he loves about Rockville is how much it has stuck to its roots. Once upon a time, it was famous for being an “on-the-water cocktail party,” he joked.

It’s not quite that anymore, but it has still maintained that intimate feel.

“It’s a fun, family-like atmosphere,” he said. “And it’s a great way to end to the local regatta season.”