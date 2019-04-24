Robin Harmony figures if she can recruit elite players to Beaumont, Texas, getting them to sign with the College of Charleston should be an easier task.
The newly named College of Charleston women’s basketball coach was able to land some of the top recruiting classes in the Southland Conference during her six-year tenure at Lamar University, which is located in Beaumont, Tex.
Nothing against Beaumont, Texas, which is just east of Houston, it's a nice place to live, but it’s not Charleston, she said.
“If I was a student-athlete and I was taking an official visit here, it wouldn’t take long for me to say, ‘where do I sign,’” Harmony said. “If I can get quality national recruits to come to Beaumont, Texas, I figure I can do it here. We have every piece of the puzzle in place to be successful. We have the gym, we have the facilities, we have the practice gym. Now we’ve just got to get the players in. It’s just about getting the recruits.”
Harmony, who has a career head coaching record of 246-114, was formally introduced as the Cougars eight head coach in program history during a press conference Wednesday at T.D. Arena. Harmony replaced Candice M. Jackson, who went 39-113, in five seasons with the Cougars.
Harmony, the 2018 Southland Conference coach of the year, joins the Cougars after six seasons at Lamar. This past season, she led the Cardinals to a 24-7 mark, which included a regular-season title and second-straight Women’s NIT appearance. Over her six seasons at Lamar, Harmony posted a 115-66 (.635) record, including an 83-25 (.769) mark in the Southland Conference. Her 83 conference wins and .769 winning percentage, are school records.
Harmony guided the Cardinals to three Southland Conference championships and four national postseason tournaments. The Cardinals won 42-straight home games at the Montagne Center – the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation behind the University of Connecticut.
Before going to Lamar, Harmony spent six years at St. Thomas (Fla.) University’s as the program’s first head coach. The Bobcats, a member of the NAIA, went 131-48 in six seasons, including five 20-win seasons.
“I think Robin has a proven track record as a winner,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “Whether it was building the program at St. Thomas and then going to Lamar and taking them to heights they'd never reached before. She's done things that our program has never achieved. I wanted to find a proven winner that could bring that same mindset to our women’s basketball program.”
Lamar was known for its up-tempo, fast-breaking style and it’s pressure defense with Harmony at the helm. She’s hoping to bring the same brand of basketball to the Lowcountry.
“When we get the players, the athletes in that we want, we’re going to press, run-and-gun and push the ball,” Harmony said. “We’re going to change the (Colonial Athletic Association) to be a more athletic conference. Teams hated to play us because of our press. It’s hard to simulate it in practice. They are not used to the fast-paced, real athletic teams that can defend any position and run-and-jump any position and really push the ball.”
The Cougars have never been to the NCAA Tournament and that’s something that Roberts hopes will change under Harmony.
“There’s one banner for our women’s basketball program and that was from back in the day,” Roberts said. “That doesn’t sit well with me and doesn’t sit well with anyone on our athletic staff or anyone we interviewed for this position. That became a priority for me when I got here. I wanted to take a sport that had not been to an NCAA Tournament and give those student-athletes the ability to compete on that stage.”
That’ll start with recruiting, Harmony said.
“We’ve got to get the players in here that will take the program to the next level,” Harmony said. “We’ve got three scholarships to give in the 2019 recruiting class, but we’re not just going to give them out to anyone. We want them to be better players than the players we’ve already got here.
"It’s baby steps. It’s about establishing a culture and getting the players to buy in to what we’re trying to do. I’m a blue collar worker, what you see is what you get.”
Junior Deja Ford likes what she hears from Harmony so far.
“I like her a lot,” said Ford, who averaged 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season. “I like her coaching style, it’s different than it was under coach Jackson, but I think it’s going to be good for the team.”