It’s not quite the Olympics, but Lowcountry fans will be treated to high-level international baseball played on the highest level on Saturday the USA Baseball National Team plays the Japan All-Stars at Riley Park.
Game time is 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased www.riverdogs.com/tickets, or by calling 843-577-3647.
The USA team is comprised of elite, non-draft eligible players from Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and some of the other top schools in the nation. Many of them are expected to enter the Major League Baseball draft in the next year or two.
They’ll face a formidable foe in Japan’s All-Star team, which includes those who are already playing professional ball.
There’s a couple of North Carolina natives and NC State players on the USA roster, but no Palmetto State representation.
However, the team does include a couple of Arkansas Razorbacks, the College World Series runner up who defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Super Regional tournament.
Plus, Saturday’s game will feature appearances by former Clemson coach Jack Leggett and former Citadel infielder and current Louisville coach Dan McDonnell, both of whom will be available to meet with fans. Players from both teams will also be available for autographs before the game with batting practice open to the public.
Before coming to Charleston, the teams will play games in Durham, N.C., and Charlotte. Hosting a game of this magnitude has been a longtime coming, said RiverDogs’ President Dave Echols.
“The USA versus Japan Collegiate All-Star Series is a terrific opportunity to help grow the game,” Echols said, adding that the event will showcase “some of the young talent not only in the U.S., but internationally as well.”
This is the 42nd time the U.S. and Japan have played a summer series. The U.S. leads the series, 23-18, including a 3-2 series victory in 2017.