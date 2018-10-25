High school football rivalry games are intense enough but every play is magnified when there’s more on the line than bragging rights. Such is the case with a handful of matchups Friday night.
The Region 8-AAAAA championship is on the line when Summerville visits Fort Dorchester in a clash of top 10 teams.
Fort Dorchester (8-1, 3-0), ranked second among the state's Class AAAAA teams, has a 33-game winning streak against Lowcountry opponents. The Patriots have had a few close calls this season, edging Berkeley in overtime and holding on to beat Ashley Ridge by six points last week. Head coach Steve LaPrad says while this year’s team has a lot of new faces in starting positions, the will to win has not changed.
“These kids are winners,” LaPrad said earlier this season. “We’ve been in a lot of big games around here. Some of these kids didn’t play as much in those big games but we enjoy the challenges. This team continues to respond every week.”
Fort Dorchester has won the last five meetings with the Green Wave, but Summerville leads series, 21-7. During one stretch, Summerville won 15 consecutive games in the series. The Green Wave are ranked ninth in this week's state poll.
The game pits two of the area’s most productive quarterbacks against each other. Fort Dorchester junior De’Andrae Sabb has rushed for 808 yards and 16 touchdowns while passing for 1,204 yards and 10 scores.
Summerville senior Johnathan Bennett, who was selected to play in the North-South all-star game and is committed to play at Liberty University, has passed for 1,351 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 568 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
The game also features two of the state’s top linebackers in Davon Gilmore of Fort Dorchester and Cole Phillips of Summerville. Gilmore has been selected to the SC Shrine Bowl team while Phillips will play in the North-South all-star game.
The biggest game of the year in Class A football will take place on John’s Island as rivals St. John’s and Baptist Hill meet to decide the Region 4-A crown. Baptist Hill is ranked fourth by the SC prep media while the Islanders are seventh this week.
Fans can expect plenty of offense in this showdown. Last year’s game was won by Baptist Hill, 50-42, and both teams are explosive offensively again this fall.
The teams began playing in 1971 and St. John’s leads the series, 33-13. Both teams are 6-2 this season but undefeated in region play.
No titles are on the line in the state’s top SCISA matchup as First Baptist visits rival Porter-Gaud. What is at stake is the No. 2 seed in the SCISA Class AAA playoffs.
The playoffs begin next week and the winner of Friday’s game will be second-seeded while the loser will be seeded third, which could mean a possible rematch in the second-round.
Both teams' only loss this season came against Hammond School. First Baptist is the more balanced team, led by senior running back Michel Dukes, who has rushed for 1,405 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
Porter-Gaud does most of its damage in the passing game as quarterback Gunnar Nistad leads the Lowcountry with 2,041 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
First Baptist has beaten the Cyclones only once, that coming last year, 38-14.
Other key games in Lowcountry
Goose Creek (3-4, 2-1) at Stratford (3-5, 1-2)
Coaches: Jason Winstead, Goose Creek; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: QB Emmanuel Mukaumu, Goose Creek; DE LJ Stanley, Goose Creek; QB Travis Lott, Stratford; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford
Notes: A spot in the Class AAAAA playoffs is in play with the winners positioning themselves for a top-four finish in Region 7-AAAAA … Goose Creek has won 10 of the last 11 meetings but Stratford won last year, 27-7 … Stratford leads the overall series, 21-13 … Anderson was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl all-star game.
Berkeley (7-1, 3-0) at Cane Bay (4-4, 2-1)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; DB Tre Morrison, Berkeley; QB Alex Mart, Cane Bay; RB Micah Staggers, Cane Bay
Notes: Berkeley can clinch at least a tie for the Region 7-AAAAA title with a win … Cane Bay leads the overall series, 5-3, but Berkeley has won the last two meetings … Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm was selected to the SC Shrine Bowl team … Morrison was selected to play in the North-South all-star game.
James Island (2-6, 0-3) at Wando (3-5, 1-2)
Coaches: Ike Allred, James Island; Jimmy Noonan, Wando
Players to watch: QB DQ Vinson, James Island; WR RJ Hamilton, James Island; QB Will Pickren, Wando; LB Justin Pelic, Wando
Notes: Wando can secure a playoff spot with two wins to close out the regular season ... Warriors upset Cane Bay last week as Pickren passed for a career-high 299 yards … Vinson has thrown for more than 1,200 yards for James Island … Wando has won seven straight in the series and leads overall, 25-11.