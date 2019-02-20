Zack Steffen never doubted that this day would eventually come.
It’s hard to imagine three years ago that Steffen, the starting keeper for Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, was playing in half-filled stadiums for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL – North America’s second-tier professional soccer league.
His meteoric rise — going from the USL to starting for the Columbus Crew to being named Major League Soccer’s top goalie last season and becoming an established player with the U.S. Men’s National Team — has been staggering to some observers, but a natural progression for the former University of Maryland star.
“Life is a process and that includes soccer, especially for a goalkeeper,” said Steffen, whose team plays the Charleston Battery on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Carolina Challenge Cup. “I can’t say that I saw this coming as quickly as it has, but I knew if I put the work in I was going to get to where I wanted to be eventually.”
In July, Steffen, 23, will take another step up the professional soccer ladder when he joins Manchester City, in the English Premier League. His reported transfer fee of between $7 million to $10 million is the highest paid for an MLS goalie.
Steffen's path from the college to the EPL wasn't always the most direct. After two seasons at Maryland, Steffen left the college ranks and signed with Germany’s SC Friedburg – a smaller club in the Bundesliga in 2014. He was eventually loaned to the team’s farm club and made 14 appearances over the next two years.
In 2016, he returned to the United States and signed with Columbus, knowing that playing time in the MLS was going to be limited. Steffen spent most of the summer in the USL playing for the Riverhounds. While playing in the USL wasn’t ideal for a player with Steffen’s ambition, he made the most of the opportunity.
“As a goalkeeper you need games, no matter the level and I was happy to get them in Pittsburgh,” Steffen said. “The USL is a good league. As a goalkeeper you’re put into so many different situations throughout the year in each game. The more games you play, the more situations you’ll see and the better you can adapt. To get games and get reps, especially when you’re young, is crucial.”
Steffen had a breakout season in 2017, starting all 34 regular-season and playoff matches for the Crew, recording nine shutouts. His stepped on the national scene when he recorded an eight-save shutout in a playoff win over Atlanta United, which included two saves in the shootout.
"He's calm. He's a calm guy," former Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter told Goal.com. “His ability to stay composed, and even if he makes mistakes — and he's had very few — he's able to stay calm and play through it."
The following season he was named the MLS goalie of the Year. Steffen conceded just 45 goals and was third in the league with 10 shutouts, while leading the Crew back to the postseason. He had a 64.1 save percentage and a 1.28 goals against average.
He played well enough to catch the eye of the U.S. Men’s National Team. He has made six appearances for the United States, making his debut as a substitute in a friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in January of 2018.
He then started in a friendly against Paraguay in March and made seven saves against France last June in a friendly match. He has started in matches against Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, most recently, earning the confidence of the U.S. coaching staff.
“Obviously a proud moment for me when I put that jersey on,” Steffen said. “I’ve gotten some games, but I can’t assume anything. I’ve got to continue to work and improve and not be complacent about my spot. Nothing is guaranteed. I’ve got to go in and prove myself in every camp that I’m the man that they can count on.”
Steffen said getting back to the World Cup tournament is the team’s top priority. Berhalter was named the U.S. head coach this past December.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Steffen said. “It starts with our coaching staff and I think we’ve made the right move there. We have a good depth of players that want to get back on that world stage again.”
Steffen got to meet Summerville native Jonathan Amon, who made his U.S. national team debut last November against Peru, during camp last year.
“Jonathan is a great guy, quiet,” Steffen said. “He’s an amazing guy off the field, a real sweetheart. He works really hard on the field. Very humble. Gives his all to the team. A very talented player, very technical. I think once he gets his shot he’s going to break out and be a fixture on the national team.”
Steffen said the next step in his career is to test himself against Europe’s elite players. That’s one of the main reasons he agreed to go to Manchester City, which already has an established keeper.
“Right now I think this is what I need to do in my career to get better and become the goalkeeper I want to be,” Steffen said. “I’m excited to start the journey in July, but right now I’m focused on helping the Crew win games.”