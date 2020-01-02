College of Charleston coach Earl Grant has raved about the Cougars' bench all season.
Grant has routinely played at least 10 players and sometimes as many as 11 during a game this season.
Grant found out his starting five players aren’t too shabby either.
Grant Riller scored a game-high 28 points as all five Cougar starters scored in double figures Thursday night as College of Charleston defeated Towson, 81-69, before a crowd of 3,350 at TD Arena.
It’s the fourth straight victory for the Cougars (9-6 overall; 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.) It’s the Cougars' first 3-0 start in the CAA since the 2016-17 season.
Although Riller hit some key shots during a crucial 10-2 run midway through the second half, he had plenty of help from his teammates.
Sam Miller finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Zep Jasper had 12 points and two assists, and Brevin Galloway (11) and Jaylen McManus (10) chipped in as well.
“I think it’s finally starting to show how much talent we have on the offensive end,” said Miller, who tied his career-high in points. “We’ve known for a while that we can put five guys out on the floor that can all hit 3-pointers. That’s a big deal in our conference. Not a lot of teams can do that. I think it’s starting to show with a lot of guys scoring on different nights.”
Riller spent most of the first half driving to the basket with little success as the Tigers’ length and athleticism blocked his path to the rim.
“Every time he’d drive to the basket, he had like six hands all around him,” Grant said.
In the second half, the coaching staff made a point to let Jasper and Galloway create open looks for Riller by driving into the paint and then finding the Orlando, Fla., senior on the perimeter for a 3-point shot.
“They’d get into the lane and find him,” Grant said. “They were unselfish, they moved the ball, and as a result, (Riller) got better looks, uncontested looks and I think that helped him.”
Riller came into the game shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range, the lowest percentage of his career. He connected on three of four 3-pointers in the second half.
“I think the key for me at this point in my career is not to get antsy when I have a good shot,” Riller said. “I think if I take better three point shots and not so many contested ones, my percentage would be a lot higher. I think I got some open looks tonight and I was able to knock them down.”
The Cougars led, 35-29, at halftime but Towson came out strong grabbing a 44-43 lead – the Tigers first lead since early in the game – on Allen Betrand’s 3-pointer with 14:45 to play.
But Riller when on a 8-0 run and Miller hit a layup and Galloway connected on a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach.
“We got some stops. It all starts with defense,” Grant said. “But having someone like Grant Riller that can take over a game for us is a luxury not many teams in this league have. I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Trending up
Turnovers or lack there of.
The Cougars had just two turnovers.
One of the turnovers came when freshman Trevon Reddish hauled in an offensive rebound, was pushed by a Towson player, and fell to the floor. He was called for travelling.
“Towson is a very good defensive team, and to have only two turnovers is a beautiful night for us,” Grant said. “We always pride ourselves on taking care of the basketball and then we added 10 assists.”
Riller moving up
Riller is closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record.
With his 28 points against Towson, Riller has 2,120 points, just 16 points shy of surpassing Ken Gustafson (1971-75) who finished his career with 2,135 points.
Riller needs 452 points to surpass Andrew Goudelock’s (2007-11) record of 2,571.
“I’m not worried about that right now,” Riller said. “When the season is over I might think about that, but right now I’m just worried about winning games.”
Coming up
The Cougars take on James Madison at TD Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The students won’t be back on campus, so we need the community to come out and support us,” Grant said. “James Madison has a lot of returning players. Every game in the CAA is going to be a challenge.”