Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament will feature smaller but stronger field

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unexpected impact on the Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament. It will be the first major amateur golf tournament since the virus shut down the sports world, and with the cancellation of numerous tournaments throughout the country, there has been increased interest from golfers eager to compete.

The tournament will be played June 22-25 at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Rice Planters tournament director Bruce Fleming said the number of applicants hasn't increased, but the credentials of those who sent applications was much stronger.

"We have a lot of champions from bigger events that have been canceled," Fleming said.

Among those signed up for the event are defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State, who went wire-to-wire in 2019, shooting 12-under-par 276 for a three-stroke win.

Other 2019 major event winners heading to Snee Farm include Dixie Amateur champion Michael Barnard; Dogwood Invitational winner Brandon Mancheno; South Carolina Junior champ Austin Scott; Sahalee Invitational winner Chance Taylor; and Palmetto Amateur champion Jamie Wilson.

Fleming said the tournament invited 68 golfers, 60 of whom decided to play. A qualifier on June 21 will add a minimum of five more spots and when the tournament gets underway he expects to have a field of 69 players. The Rice Planters normally has 99 participants.

In addition to cutting the number of players, the tournament also has been shortened from 72 to 54 holes.

"No volunteers, no caddies allowed. We're just going to show up, play golf and go home," Fleming said, adding that there won't be a traditional push for sponsors.

Fleming said the tournament's executive committee has talked all spring about how the tournament would be played, if it could be played. He said they will follow S.C. Golf Association recommendations, and stressed a number of points to players who signed up – no official housing, no spotters, no caddies and no volunteers.

Social distancing is part of the plan, which includes electronic rather than paper scorecards, no paper rules handouts, no free tees or pencils. He said they also will keep the flags in and, at this point, no rakes in the bunkers since the club hasn't put rakes back in the bunkers. He also said there will be no scoreboard for the event, a spot where golfers and spectators usually gather, nor will there be any social events.

Even with all the limitations, Fleming said he still hopes to raise money to be donated to the S.C. Junior Golf Association through the sale of Rice Planters sponsor gift bags, which include a dozen balls and a cooler bag with the tournament logo. The sponsor bags will sell for $100.

Brown second in Carolinas Women's Am

Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant finished second in the Senior Division of the Carolinas Women's Amateur played at Bermuda Run Country Club in Advance, N.C., shooting a three-day total of 236. Pam Prescott of Piedmont overtook Brown, who was the first- and second-round leader, with a final-round 71 and finished at 228.

Anna Morgan of Spartanburg won the Championship Division with a three-day score of 219.

COVID 19 Putting Challenge

The COVID 19 30-Day Putting Challenge raised just over $10,000 for the Emergency Response Fund of MUSC. Caroline Anderson, 8, of Mount Pleasant took top honors as the most improved putter during the competition.

GolfWeek Amateur Tour

Chris Asbel shot 3-under-par 69 and beat Mike Cobb by three strokes to win the Charleston Golfweek Tour's Battle By The Lake at Lake Marion Golf Course.

Kevin Lyles won A Flight with a score of 75. Lamond Middleton posted an 85 to win B Flight. Jack King, James Ravenel, Chuck Lane and Chris Huge all shot 85 in C Flight with King winning on the second hole of a playoff. Tyler Martin won D Flight with a score of 87.

Aces

Rusty Guy, May 8, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 151 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Mike Carmody.

Rachel Phelps, May 9, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 98 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Sheri Anderson.

Tucker Ervin, May 25, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 193 yards, 3-iron. Witnesses: Jared Black, Daniel Gerken, Troy Mixon.

Heather Hewitt, May 29, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 15, 115 yards. Witnesses: Sonny McKay, Ed Pierce, Bob Abramski.

Bob Adamson, May 30, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 147 yards, hybrid. Witnesses: Jeff Ward, Chuck Faig.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.