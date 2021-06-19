Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament welcomes return of spectators

A sense of normalcy returns to the Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament that will be played June 23-25 at Snee Farm Country Club. Spectators will be welcomed this year following a one-year absence because of COVID-19 protocols.

Canon Claycomb, who just completed his sophomore season at the University of Alabama, won the 2020 Rice Planters with a birdie on the first playoff hole against defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State. Claycomb shot 68-68-68--204, while Fulton had rounds of 70, 66 and 68.

While Claycomb is not listed among this year's entrants, Fulton is scheduled to return for another shot.

Returning champions are rare in this midsummer event that has produced such major champions as 1979 winner Hal Sutton (1983 PGA); 1982 winner Tom Lehman (1996 British Open), 1993 winner Stewart Cink (2009 British Open) and 2009 winner Brooks Koepka (2017 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA and 2019 PGA).

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Rice Planters was shortened to 54 holes and that will be the case again for 2021.

Golf therapy programs announced

The Lowcountry chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation has created two new golf therapy programs to assist individuals in the Charleston area.

The first program is the HERO program, or Helping Emergency Responders Overcome. This pilot program will provide the members of the various emergency responder communities with assistance for PTSD, addictions, stroke recovery and mobility challenges (whether service-connected or not).

The second program is the Lowcountry Adaptive Golf program which will be available to individuals with various mobility challenges.

Both the HERO and Lowcountry Adaptive Golf programs will be launching simultaneously on July 10. Clinics will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at Wescott Golf Club.

Emergency responders and adaptive golfers are being recruited to participate in the program. Contact Rich O'Brien at 843-826-0837 or email richobriengolf@gmail.com.

White, Franz earn Senior Open spots

Todd White of Roebuck and Ray Franz of Mount Pleasant earned spots in the upcoming U.S. Senior Open during a qualifier held June 2 at Green Valley Country Club in Greenville. White, a former Furman standout who was the 2015 Azalea Invitational winner, took medalist honors with a score of 7-under-par 65. Franz advanced with a 67.

The U.S. Senior Open will be played July 8-11 at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club.

Acevedo, Sullivan qualify for U.S. Junior

Lucas Acevedo and Rowan Sullivan were among the five golfers who qualified for the upcoming U.S. Junior Amateur Championship during a qualifying tournament held at the Golf Club at Briar's Creek on June 14.

Lee Smith of Waycross, Ga., was the qualifying medalist with a 66. Acevedo and Zach Reuland of Rock Hill tied for second with 69s. Sullivan and Sam Davis of Jacksonville, Fla., earned the final two spots with scores of 70.

The U.S. Junior Amateur will be played July 19-24 at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

Double eagle

Mike Davitt scored a double eagle on May 17 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course, holing his second shot with a 5-wood from 195 yards on the par-5 seventh hole. Witnesses were Dave Crowder, Dean Williams and Eddy Stubbs.

Aces

Duncan Brandel, May 9, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 181 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Spencer Hurteau, Savannah Hurteau.

Thuy Hoang, May 29, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, pitching wedge. Witness: Ben Sloan.

Richard Patterson, May 29, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 14, 133 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bear McCrann, Ross Cowan.

Chuck Bryden, June 4, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14. Witnesses: Ken James, Sherry James, Barbara Bryden.

Keith Fuson, June 5, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 126 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Chris Fuson, Basil Papaharris, Mercedes Papaharris.

Dianne Taylor, June 5, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 6, 73 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Lynn Rundbaken, Debbie Rice.

Jay Stevens, June 6, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 154 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Cole Roberts.

Martin Carsner, June 9, Shadowmoss Plantation, No. 4, 101 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Bob Burns, Joe Muller.

Mike Fernholz, June 10, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 165 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Matt Baki, Brian Driscoll.

Michael Bray, June 11, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, 152 yards, 6-iron.

Jamie Martin IV, June 11, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 186 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Paul Gunter, Michael Gates, Glenn German.

