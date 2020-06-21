Rice Planters Amateur golf tees off this week in Mount Pleasant without spectators

Golf fans are out of luck if they were hoping to get a glimpse of the next Brooks Koepka, Tom Lehman or Hal Sutton at the Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament this week at Snee Farm Country Club.

The tournament, which will be celebrating its 48th year, has produced champions who have gone on to win three of golf's four major championships.

Koepka, the 2009 Rice Planters winner, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He has reached the top spot in the World Golf Rankings where he currently ranks fourth.

Lehman won the Rice Planters in 1982 on his way to a standout PGA Tour career that included winning the 1996 British Open, and he captained the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Sutton won the 1979 Rice Planters and his PGA Tour career included a win in the 1983 PGA Championship, four Ryder Cup appearances as a player and he captained the 2004 U.S. Ryder Cup team. If you are looking for a little more trivia about past champions, one of today's most recognized golf analysts, Brandel Chamblee, won the Rice Planters in 1983.

But this year's tournament (thericeplanters.com) is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. The field has been reduced by about 30 players, participants will have to carry their own bags and the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes. The event begins with a qualifying tournament for five spots on Monday, with competition Tuesday-Thursday.

Austin Fulton of Mississippi State, who went wire-to-wire in winning the 2019 event, heads the list of participants. Fulton shot 12-under-par 276 for a three-stroke win last year.

Yeamans' Rutan is senior winner

Kerry Rutan of Yeamans Hall Club made 17 pars and one bogey in the final round and scored a two-stroke victory over defending champion Pam Prescott of Pickens Country Club in the State Division for senior players at the Women's S.C. Carolina Golf Association State Amateur played at Columbia Country Club. Rutan had rounds of 78-73-73—224.

Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head defeated Anna Morgan of Spartanburg in a two-hole playoff for the overall title after the two tied with 54-hole totals of 216. Emma Schimpf of Daniel Island missed the playoff by one shot after a final-round 68 gave her a 217 total.

Anita Marciniak of the Kiawah Island Club finished in a tie for third in the Super Seniors division with a score of 250.

Thomas second in S.C. Junior

Waymon Thomas of Mount Pleasant had a 54-hole score of 208 and finished second by one shot to Trey Crenshaw of Lancaster in the South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship played at the Tradition Golf Club in Pawleys Island.

CALGA at Pine Forest

Evie Wasson of Dunes West, Shawn Martini of Rivertowne, Helen Van Name of Pine Forest and Catherine Brennan of Pine Forest combined for a 2-over-par 74 to win the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association Captain's Choice Scramble held at Pine Forest. Terry Rickson of the Charleston City Course, Charlene Atkins of Wescott and Louise Koslova of Shadowmoss finished second with a 75. Kristen Biety of the Charleston City Course, Sandra Murden of Santee Cooper, Nancy Zipter of Pine Forest and Mindy Rosenthal of Snee Farm finished third with a 77.

Aces

Glen Beckner, June 6, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 2, 154 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Brian Graves, Steve Ingerski, Matt Lawcock.

John Kim, June 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 148 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Eskew, Pat Sheehan, Fred Thompson.

Adrian Wewers, June 11, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 139 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: David Connell, Ron Ellis, Joe Zinaich.

Ryan Thiele, June 15, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 167 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Ryan Barry, Britton Oyler, Daniel Lash.

Bob Cuddy, June 16, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 103 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Bob Parker, Steve Whitford.

Ted Billman, June 17, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 8, 100 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Frank Polcow, Ed Orser.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.