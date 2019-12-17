Before De’Riante Jenkins was a consensus top-50 basketball recruit and one of the most versatile players in the Atlantic-10 conference, the Virginia Commonwealth University forward was a skinny quarterback at Lake Marion High School.

Jenkins could sling it, too. During his sophomore season with the Gators, Jenkins threw for more than 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. His favorite target that year was future Clemson All-American and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

“It was pretty easy being a quarterback when you had someone like Mike to throw to,” Jenkins said with a laugh. “There wasn’t a whole lot of strategy. I just threw it up for Mike and I knew he'd go get it.”

But Jenkins, who will return to the Lowcountry when VCU takes on College of Charleston Wednesday night at TD Arena, is being modest about his football prowess. His former high school coach, Chris Carter, is convinced that if Jenkins had stuck with football he’d have been a Power 5 quarterback with a chance to play on Sundays.

“He was starting to learn how to read defenses and figure out how to play the position when he stopped playing football,” Carter said. “He was just starting to grow into his body, too. He was smart, he had a big arm and he was pretty athletic. He could have gone as far as he wanted to.”

Not so, says Jenkins, who was 6-3 and 170 pounds soaking wet after his sophomore season when he finally decided to quit football and concentrate solely on basketball. He was getting plenty of interest from Power 5 schools in football. He’d been to Clemson’s camp with Williams after his sophomore season and gone to Tennessee as well.

Even Notre Dame had expressed some interest, but his first love had always been basketball.

“Honestly, I didn’t like to get hit,” Jenkins said. “I always knew that basketball was going to be my sport. Growing up though, I played every sport. When it was football season, I played football, when it was basketball season, I played basketball and when it was baseball season, I played baseball. I was pretty good at all three, but basketball was the sport I liked the most. I’m at peace with picking basketball.”

There are still moments during football season when Jenkins will pick up a ball and toss it around with his teammates.

But basketball is where Jenkins really made his name in high school. In 2013, he scored 12 points and had 12 assists in the championship game as the Gators captured the Class AA state title in basketball. Jenkins and his teammates were treated like conquering heroes when they returned to Santee with the championship trophy that night.

“It was like the whole town turned out to celebrate with us,” Jenkins said. “The whole town just came together. There’s nothing like that experience for a small town.”

After making the decision to give up football, Jenkins spent a year at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla., and a season at Hargrave Military Academy where he averaged more than 22 points a game in leading the Tigers to a 47-1 record in 2015-16.

Jenkins was heavily recruited as a consensus four-star prospect – he was ranked as the nation’s No. 43 prospect by Rivals.com and No. 49 by ESPN – and became one of the Rams’ top recruits, picking VCU over Clemson, Tennessee and South Carolina.

“When I got to Richmond, it felt like home,” Jenkins said. “Clemson and South Carolina did a good job recruiting me, but my family just fell in love with Richmond and (VCU head coach Mike) Rhoades.”

The Rams have steadily improved during Jenkins’ three seasons at VCU. A year ago, the Rams went 25-8, receiving an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams were able to play their NCAA Tournament game against Central Florida in Columbia, a short drive from where he grew up in Eutawille, and on the same floor where he'd won a state championship.

“That was a dream come true, my whole family came and I must have had 25 people show up to come watch me play,” Jenkins said.

One of those two dozen family and friends that came to Colonial Life Arena was his former wide receiver target. Mike Williams had just finished his season with the Chargers.

“Mike and I still stay is touch, it meant a lot to me that he came out and supported me,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is one of four returning starters on a Rams team that is 8-2 and spent the first couple of weeks in the Associated Press’ Top-25 poll.

College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, who played on the same AAU team with Jenkins in high school, knows that his former teammate will be out for revenge on Wednesday. The Rams were 16-1 last year at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. That one loss was a 83-79 defeat to the Cougars.

“Oh, I know he’ll want some payback,” Jasper said. “De’Riante had one of his best games against us last year and I know he’ll have some family watching him, so he’ll want to put on a show for them.”