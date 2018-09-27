After Coastal Carolina's 47-24 rout of UAB for its first win of the season, the Chanticleer football team was looking forward to staying put in Conway and preparing for its second straight home game.
That didn't happen.
Five buses – carrying a group of 200 football players, coaches and family members – left the campus on Sept. 11, the day after S.C. Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation of the coast ahead of Hurricane Florence. Oh, and everyone’s pets traveled, too.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” said T’Qele Holmes, a junior wide receiver and former star at West Ashley High. “It was fun, but we’re ready to get back to campus.”
The Chants are staying in a hotel in Myrtle Beach now, but evacuated with the rest of the area when Florence threatened the region a couple of weeks ago.
They left for Raleigh on Sept. 11, and instead of having a week to prepare for a scheduled home game, the Chants played Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C., the next day. The game was moved up to Wednesday because of the approaching storm.
Despite the unusual circumstances, Coastal rose to the occasion, hanging 58 points on Campbell while only giving up 21.
Coastal kept the good times rolling. The team drove from Raleigh to Jacksonville on Sept. 13 and stayed for more than a week before flying out for a Sept. 22 game at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Chants eked out a 30-28 victory in their first Sun Belt Conference game of the season.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said head coach Joe Moglia, whose team is off to a 3-1 start after going 3-9 last season. “It's been difficult, but our approach is always the same. It’s less about game plan and more about doing your job. They understand that.”
The team landed in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The campus is still closed so the Chants have been using local high school facilities for practice and staying at their fourth hotel in the two-week span.
Coastal now turns its attention to a road game against Troy on Saturday. The Trojans are also 3-1 and have one of the most prolific offenses in the conference. Just ask Florida A&M, which gave up 59 points to Troy earlier this month.
But Coastal has been impressive on defense, allowing more than 30 points just once, in its season-opener at South Carolina.
Holmes said the Chants will be ready for the challenge. The Charleston native has been plagued with injures over the past two years, but has been getting snaps each game as he readies for a full return.
The crazy travels have united the team even more, Holmes said. From sharing hotels rooms, to teeing of at Topgolf in Jacksonville, the Chants have taken advantage of the bonding experience.
“We’re in a good mindset,” Holmes said. “We’ve all bought in to what coach wants us to do, and I think it’ll keep paying off as long as we execute.”
Campus is expected to reopen over the weekend, long before the Chants’ next home game on Oct. 13.